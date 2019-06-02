Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

FINA Champions Series – Indianapolis Night 2 Photo Vault

FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES 2019 #3 – INDIANAPOLIS PHOTO VAULT

SwimSwam’s Jack Spitser was on deck at the IU Natatorium Friday Night to capture all of the rivalries, action and excitement on the final night of the 3rd and final stop of the FINA Champions Swim Series in Indianapolis. The atmosphere of this meet was the closest thing to the Olympic Trials that we have seen, which creates an atmosphere for fun and dramatic images. Enjoy!

Matt Grevers ecstatic after a big 100 Backstroke win (photo: Jack Spitser)

Mykhailo Romanchuk spitting water like a lightning bolt (photo: Jack Spitser)

Pernille Blume showing emotion after her 100 back win (photo: Jack Spitser)

Yuliya Efimova walking out with swagger to her 100 breast (photo: Jack Spitser)

Jacob Pebley immersed in the encapsulating fog (photo: Jack Spitser)

The Winning FINA Relay  (photo: Jack Spitser)

Katinka Hosszu (photo: Jack Spitser)

Kara Lynn Joyce using her amazing interviewing skills (photo: Jack Spitser)

Michael Andrew showing us what place he got (photo: Jack Spitser)

About Jack Spitser

Jack Spitser

Jack Spitser is a San Diego based photographer who swims for UC San Diego under Olympic coach David Marsh. Working for years as a lifestyle and sports photographer, Jack has successfully utilized his knowledge of competitive swimming and integrated it into his work, capturing intimate perspectives of the sport unanimously …

Read More »

