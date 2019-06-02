Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Ryan Murphy Shares Thoughts on FINA Champions Series (Video)

FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES 2019 #3 – INDIANAPOLIS

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 100 BACK

  1. Ryan Murphy, USA, 52.99
  2. Matt Grevers, USA, 53.37
  3. Jacob Pebley, USA, 53.40
  4. Robert Glinta, ROU, 54.33

After Matt Grevers went out fast with a 25.57 opening 50, Ryan Murphy took over with a scintillating final 50 (27.15) to win the men’s 100 back in a time of 52.99. Murphy’s time puts him third in the world, joining Xu Jiayu (52.27) and Evgeny Rylov (52.81) under 53 seconds.

Grevers, who has been 53.09 this season, touched in 53.37 for second, narrowly holding off Jacob Pebley who set a season-best in 53.40.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!