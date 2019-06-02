Ryan Murphy Shares Thoughts on FINA Champions Series (Video)

FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES 2019 #3 – INDIANAPOLIS

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 100 BACK

After Matt Grevers went out fast with a 25.57 opening 50, Ryan Murphy took over with a scintillating final 50 (27.15) to win the men’s 100 back in a time of 52.99. Murphy’s time puts him third in the world, joining Xu Jiayu (52.27) and Evgeny Rylov (52.81) under 53 seconds.

Grevers, who has been 53.09 this season, touched in 53.37 for second, narrowly holding off Jacob Pebley who set a season-best in 53.40.