Sydney Pickrem Breaks Own 2-Month-Old 200 IM Canadian Record

FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES 2019 #3 – INDIANAPOLIS

Recent Texas A&M graduate Sydney Pickrem has had a hold on the Canadian 200m IM record for years now, and she only has continued to lower the mark as a professional.

In April at Canadian Trials, she lowered the mark to 2:08.71, down from 2:09.07 from the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships. She dropped another tenth Saturday night in Indianapolis at the final stop of the 2019 FINA Champions Swim Series, going 2:08.61.

Taking second place by just .11 behind world record holder Katinka Hosszu (2:08.50), Pickrem split 28.17/32.65/37.08/30.71.

Pickrem has continually switched up the pacing of her race over the past two years; her most recent swim had the fastest opening split by over her past four attempts, and her second-fastest back leg. However, the record-breaking swim included her slowest breast split by at least two tenths, and her free split tied her 2017 FINA World Championships swim for the fastest of her last four attempts.

PICKREM, 2017 WORLDS PICKREM, 2018 PAN PACS PICKREM, 2019 TRIALS PICKREM, 2019 CSS 28.65 28.48 28.39 28.17 1:01.58 (32.93) 1:01.47 (32.99) 1:00.83 (32.44) 1:00.82 (32.65) 1:38.46 (36.88) 1:38.33 (36.86) 1:37.66 (36.83) 1:37.90 (37.08) 2:09.17 (30.71) 2:09.07 (30.74) 2:08.71 (31.05) 2:08.61 (30.71)

Pickrem took sixth in the 200 IM in Rio, then bronze at Worlds and silver at Pan Pacs. Her newest record keeps her ranked at No. 2 in the world this season, behind Hosszu.