Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Sydney Pickrem Breaks Own 2-Month-Old 200 IM Canadian Record

FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES 2019 #3 – INDIANAPOLIS

Recent Texas A&M graduate Sydney Pickrem has had a hold on the Canadian 200m IM record for years now, and she only has continued to lower the mark as a professional.

In April at Canadian Trials, she lowered the mark to 2:08.71, down from 2:09.07 from the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships. She dropped another tenth Saturday night in Indianapolis at the final stop of the 2019 FINA Champions Swim Series, going 2:08.61.

Taking second place by just .11 behind world record holder Katinka Hosszu (2:08.50), Pickrem split 28.17/32.65/37.08/30.71.

Pickrem has continually switched up the pacing of her race over the past two years; her most recent swim had the fastest opening split by over her past four attempts, and her second-fastest back leg. However, the record-breaking swim included her slowest breast split by at least two tenths, and her free split tied her 2017 FINA World Championships swim for the fastest of her last four attempts.

PICKREM, 2017 WORLDS PICKREM, 2018 PAN PACS PICKREM, 2019 TRIALS
PICKREM, 2019 CSS
28.65 28.48 28.39 28.17
1:01.58 (32.93) 1:01.47 (32.99) 1:00.83 (32.44) 1:00.82 (32.65)
1:38.46 (36.88) 1:38.33 (36.86) 1:37.66 (36.83) 1:37.90 (37.08)
2:09.17 (30.71) 2:09.07 (30.74) 2:08.71 (31.05) 2:08.61 (30.71)

Pickrem took sixth in the 200 IM in Rio, then bronze at Worlds and silver at Pan Pacs. Her newest record keeps her ranked at No. 2 in the world this season, behind Hosszu.

2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 200 IM

KatinkaHUN
HOSSZU
03/23
2.08.55
2Sydney
PICKREM		CAN2.08.6104/07
3Yui
OHASHI		JPN2.09.1401/26
4Shiwen
YE		CHN2.09.2403/25
5Rika
OMOTO		JPN2.09.9104/03
View Top 26»

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Torrey Hart

Torrey Hart

Torrey is from Oakland, CA, and majors in media studies and American studies at Claremont McKenna College, where she swims distance freestyle for the Claremont-Mudd-Scripps team. Outside of SwimSwam, she has bylines at Yahoo Sports, SB Nation, and The Student Life newspaper.

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!