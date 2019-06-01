Danas Rapsys’ Small Changes Lead to Big In-Season Swims (Video)

FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES 2019 #3 – INDIANAPOLIS

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 200 FREE

Lithuanian Danas Rapsys completely took over the men’s 200 free race on the back half, picking up his second straight win in the event for the series after losing a close battle at the first stop against Sun Yang.

Leading at every wall with splits of 24.57, 51.45 and 1:18.63, he stormed home in 26.93 for a time of 1:45.57, putting him second in the world for 2019 behind only Russian Martin Malyutin (1:45.46). He was also only four-tenths off his National Record of 1:45.12 set last year.

Townley Haas, making his series debut, held off a late charge from Italian Gabriele Detti (1:47.29) to hang on for second in 1:47.09. Not only was the swim a new season-best for Haas, it was also his fastest time ever outside of a major international or U.S. Nationals/Trials competition.