Danas Rapsys’ Small Changes Lead to Big In-Season Swims (Video)

FINA CHAMPIONS SWIM SERIES 2019 #3 – INDIANAPOLIS
- May 31 – June 1, 2019
- Indianapolis, IN
- LCM (50m)
- 7 pm ET
- FINA Champions Series Info
- Entry List
- Live Stream (NBC Sports)
- Live Stream (FINA TV)
- Live Results (Omega)
Reported by James Sutherland.
MEN’S 200 FREE
- Danas Rapsys, LTU, 1:45.56
- Townley Haas, USA, 1:47.09
- Gabriele Detti, ITA, 1:47.29
- Pieter Timmers, BEL, 1:48.74
Lithuanian Danas Rapsys completely took over the men’s 200 free race on the back half, picking up his second straight win in the event for the series after losing a close battle at the first stop against Sun Yang.
Leading at every wall with splits of 24.57, 51.45 and 1:18.63, he stormed home in 26.93 for a time of 1:45.57, putting him second in the world for 2019 behind only Russian Martin Malyutin (1:45.46). He was also only four-tenths off his National Record of 1:45.12 set last year.
Townley Haas, making his series debut, held off a late charge from Italian Gabriele Detti (1:47.29) to hang on for second in 1:47.09. Not only was the swim a new season-best for Haas, it was also his fastest time ever outside of a major international or U.S. Nationals/Trials competition.
Leave a Reply