NOVA IMer Lizzie Danforth Commits To Penn State For 2020

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lizzie Danforth, a junior at Freeman High School and NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, has made her college decision, choosing to be a Penn State Nittany Lion in the fall of 2020. Primarily an IMer who also excels in backstroke and distance freestyle, Danforth will be joining a Nittany Lion team that will be losing senior All-American miler Ally McHugh.

“So grateful and excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and swimming career at Penn State! Thank you so much to my family, teammates, and coaches for supporting me! I cannot wait to be a Nittany Lion! #WEARE”

At the 2019 Virginia High School 5A State Championship meet, Danforth took 5th place in the 200-yard freestyle (1:53.89) and won a bronze medal in the 500-yard freestyle (5:00.89). Two weeks later at the Virginia Swimming Senior Championships, she finished in 4th place in the 1,650-yard freestyle (17:15.07), 5th place in the 200 yard IM (2:06.27), and 6th place 400 yard IM (4:20.84).

Best Times in Yards:

200 IM – 2:04.42

400 IM – 4:16.59

100 back – 56.97

200 back – 2:00.95

500 free – 4:54.61

1650 free – 17:00.14

Danforth’s career fastest time in the 400 IM would have been the 3rd fastest time on the 2018-2019 team, behind McHugh and current sophomore Stephanie Szekely, and is faster than any of the members of the classes of 2019 and 2020 that have committed to Penn State thus far. She will be joining sprinter Mary Brinker and flyer Morgan Rinn as members of the class of 2024.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6881 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner