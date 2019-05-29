Illinois Wesleyan Snags In State Distance Swimmer Donna Kurek For 2019

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Donna Kurek of Lake Park High School and Academy Bullets Swim Club in Aurora, Illinois has announced her intention to swim for Illinois Wesleyan University in the fall of 2019. An all-around freestyler who has given more attention to the distance events recently, Kurek will be joining a Titan’s team that were the CCIW runner ups in 2019 after finishing in 3rd place in the previous two seasons. At the 2019 Illinois Swimming Senior Championship meet she finished 27th in the 500-yard freestyle (5:07.88), 21st place in the 1,000-yard freestyle (10:40.30), and 15th place in the 1,650-yard freestyle (17:56.50); all three times were career bests.

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 25.54

100 free – 54.79

200 free – 1:57.57

500 free – 5:07.88

1650 free – 17:56.50

Kurek has career-best times in the 500 and 1,650-yard freestyles that would have ranked her 4th in the CCIW for the 2018-2019 season, with her 500 time being 3rd fastest on the team and her 1,650 time being only behind freshman Ellen Gilbert. She will have a good d-squad to train with; Illinois Wesleyan put four girls in the top 8 in the 500 and 1,650-yard freestyles. Kurek is the only official member of the class of 2023 for the Titans.

