German Junior Nationals: Age group records were broken on day 1

German Junior National Championships 2019

The 2019 German Junior National Championships kicked off yesterday in Berlin at the “Schwimm- und Sprunghalle im Europa-Sportpark (SSE)”. Female swimmers born between 2002 – 2007 and male swimmers born 2001 – 2007 are eligible to compete at this event.

The German Swimming Federation (DSV) announced the team for the European Junior Championships last week, with 27 swimmers nominated.

Though the German Junior Nationals are not part of the qualification for any international major meet 2019, the youngsters went all in on the first day of competition with fast times and age group records.

Franz Ahnert from the Erfurt SSC broke the age group record for the 13-year-old boys in the 200 m butterfly, setting a time of 2:10,90. He touched almost one second below the former record of Louis Dramm (2:11,83), which was set by him in 2015. Louis Schubert, 15, from SSV Leutzsch stayed in 2:02,96 below the old record of Yannick Plasil, which was set in 2016 in 2:03,85. Plasil is nominated for the 200m butterfly for the European Junior Championships in July.

The fastest man tonight in the 200m butterfly was Björn Kammann (born 2001) from AMTV-FTV Hamburg in 2:02,25. He is also qualified for the European Junior Championships team.

Maya Tobehn from the Berlin TSC set a new personal best time in the 100m freestyle in 55,44. She again remained well below the norm for the European Junior Championships (56,70); she is nominated for Euro Jrs in the 100m, 200m freestyle and 200m IM. With her performance she also placed herself at the top of the European best list of 2019 for juniors (17 years and younger). Tobehn’s performance also was worth 811 FINA points, the highest score of any swimmer on the 1st day of competition.

Fastest woman in the 100m breaststroke was Kellie Messel (15, SSG Mittelfranken) in 1:10,05, also a new personal best. Messel is a very promising youngster in the breaststroke distances and also the individual medley.

Rafael Miroslaw set the fastest time in the men’s 100 m freestyle, winning the final for the 18-year-old in 50,15. His personal best stands at 50,01. Miroslaw will represent the German colors at the European Junior Championships and also as a part of the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay at the 2019 World Championships.

Additonal winners: