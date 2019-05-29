German Jr Nationals: Mosdzien, Armbruster Set New Age Group Records on Day 2

German Junior National Championships 2019

Zoe Vogelmann (born 2003, SV Nikar Heidelberg) was the fastest of all the finalists in the 400m IM with a new personal best time of 4:48.32. She is nominated for the European Junior Championships in the 100m freestyle and 200m IM.

Louis Dramm (Dresdner Delphine) won the title in the 400m IM men’s competition for the 17-year-olds in 4:27,03 and set the fastest time of all final participants.

Maya Tobehn won her second title after her victory in the 100m freestyle yesterday, tonight in the 50m butterfly in 27.49 seconds. That was the fastest time of all young ladies.

Luca Nik Armbruster (SG Dortmund) set a new record for the 18-year-olds in 23.78 seconds over the 50 m butterfly and improved his own record, which he set two weeks ago at the German Open in Essen (Germany). Armbruster is nominated for the Junior European Championships in the 100m butterfly.

The next age group record was broken by Lucie Mosdzien (born 2005, SV Halle Saale) in the 200m backstroke in 2:14.44. She improved the record held by Sonnele Öztürk from 2012 (2:15,47). Maya Tobehn (born 2002) won her third title setting a time of 2:13.63.

Fastest finalist in the men’s 200m back was Jeremy Colin Pfeiffer (born 2001, SSG Leipzig) in 2:02,23.

Additional 2019 German Junior Champions: