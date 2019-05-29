Virginia’s Politi Earns NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship

Courtesy: Virginia Athletics

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia swimming and diving senior Rachel Politi (Bexley, Ohio) earned a 2019 NCAA Ethnic Minority and Women’s Enhancement Postgraduate Scholarship for her athletic and academic excellence during her undergraduate career. She was one of 13 females and 13 ethnic minorities to receive the scholarship.

Politi will receive $10,000 upon entering her first year of graduate school. To qualify, student-athletes must have a minimum cumulative grade-point average of 3.2 and must be seeking a career that provides a direct service to intercollegiate athletics. Politi graduated this spring with a degree in biology.

In addition to earning the NCAA postgraduate scholarship, Politi was named a 2019 Weaver-James-Corrigan Postgraduate Scholarship Award recipient by the ACC in February for her distinction in both the classroom and in the pool. She was one of three Cavaliers to be recognized and joined a list of 52 ACC competitors to receive $6,000 to use towards a graduate education.

The fourth-year concluded her career with the ninth-best 400-yard individual medley time in school history, capturing a time of 4:11.07 in 2017. Politi is a three-time College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Scholar All-American honorable mentions honoree. She was also named to the ACC Academic Honor Roll three times. Both the 2019 CSCAA Scholar All-America team and the ACC Academic Honor Roll will be released this summer.