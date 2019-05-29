Canada Names 32 Swimmers To 2019 World University Games Roster

U SPORTS has announced Canada’s full delegation for the 2019 World University Games that will be held July 3-14 in Naples, Italy.

Across 12 different sports, the country is sending a team of over 300 including student-athletes, coaches, staff, and medical personnel, including 32 swimmers and six staff members.

Both the U SPORTS Championships in February and the World Trials in April served as qualifiers for this competition, and the team was prioritized third behind the World Championships and Pan Am Games. Any athlete who qualified for Worlds, Pan Ams, or World Juniors was ineligible to make the team.

For a full recap of the Canadian qualifying criteria for this summer’s competitions click here.

CANADIAN ROSTER

MEN (16)

Swimmer School Hometown Mehdi Ayoubi Collège Ahuntsic Montreal, Quebec Nathan Beaudin-Bolduc Universitè Laval Lèvis, Quebec Peter Brothers University of Calgary Victoria, B.C. Montana Champagne University of Ottawa Ottawa, Ontario Matthew Dans University of Toronto Toronto, Ontario Collyn Gagne Simon Fraser University Oakville, Ontario Colin Gilbert University of Denver Kamloops, B.C. Robert Hill University of Calgary North Vancouver, B.C. Connor Islings Ohio State University Beaconsfield, Quebec Cameron Kidd University of Toronto Paris, Ontario Anders Klein University of Calgary Sedgewick, Alberta Jaren LeFranc University of British Columbia Pentiction, B.C. Dmitriy Lim University of British Columbia Burnaby, B.C. Alexandre Perreault University of Ottawa Ottawa, Ontario Eli Wall University of Toronto Ottawa, Ontario Tim Zeng Capilano University North Vancouver, B.C.

WOMEN (16)

Swimmer School Hometown Marit Anderson University of Calgary Calgary, Alberta Sophie Angus Northwestern University Weston, Connecticut Megan Dalke University of British Columbia Kamloops, B.C. Olivia Ellard University of British Columbia Lombardy, Ontario Hannah Genich University of Toronto Coburg, Ontario Kennedy Goss Indiana University Toronto, Ontario Charis Huddle Western University Cambridge, Ontario Georgia Kidd University of Toronto St.Albert, Alberta Nina Kucheran Florida State University Sudbury, Ontario Victoria Kwan University of Michigan Richmond Hill, Ontario Ariane Mainville Universitè de Montrèal Longueuil, Quebec Ainsley McMurray University of Toronto Montreal, Quebec Hillary Metcalfe University of British Columbia Langley, B.C. Miranda Stever Ontario Tech University Peterborough, Ontario Sarah Watson University of Akron Winnipeg, Manitoba Ingrid Wilm University of British Columbia Calgary, Alberta

TEAM STAFF