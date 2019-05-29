Canada Names 32 Swimmers To 2019 World University Games Roster

U SPORTS has announced Canada’s full delegation for the 2019 World University Games that will be held July 3-14 in Naples, Italy.
Across 12 different sports, the country is sending a team of over 300 including student-athletes, coaches, staff, and medical personnel, including 32 swimmers and six staff members.
Both the U SPORTS Championships in February and the World Trials in April served as qualifiers for this competition, and the team was prioritized third behind the World Championships and Pan Am Games. Any athlete who qualified for Worlds, Pan Ams, or World Juniors was ineligible to make the team.
For a full recap of the Canadian qualifying criteria for this summer’s competitions click here.
CANADIAN ROSTER
MEN (16)
|Swimmer
|School
|Hometown
|Mehdi Ayoubi
|Collège Ahuntsic
|Montreal, Quebec
|Nathan Beaudin-Bolduc
|Universitè Laval
|Lèvis, Quebec
|Peter Brothers
|University of Calgary
|Victoria, B.C.
|Montana Champagne
|University of Ottawa
|Ottawa, Ontario
|Matthew Dans
|University of Toronto
|Toronto, Ontario
|Collyn Gagne
|Simon Fraser University
|Oakville, Ontario
|Colin Gilbert
|University of Denver
|Kamloops, B.C.
|Robert Hill
|University of Calgary
|North Vancouver, B.C.
|Connor Islings
|Ohio State University
|Beaconsfield, Quebec
|Cameron Kidd
|University of Toronto
|Paris, Ontario
|Anders Klein
|University of Calgary
|Sedgewick, Alberta
|Jaren LeFranc
|University of British Columbia
|Pentiction, B.C.
|Dmitriy Lim
|University of British Columbia
|Burnaby, B.C.
|Alexandre Perreault
|University of Ottawa
|Ottawa, Ontario
|Eli Wall
|University of Toronto
|Ottawa, Ontario
|Tim Zeng
|Capilano University
|North Vancouver, B.C.
WOMEN (16)
|Swimmer
|School
|Hometown
|Marit Anderson
|University of Calgary
|Calgary, Alberta
|Sophie Angus
|Northwestern University
|Weston, Connecticut
|Megan Dalke
|University of British Columbia
|Kamloops, B.C.
|Olivia Ellard
|University of British Columbia
|Lombardy, Ontario
|Hannah Genich
|University of Toronto
|Coburg, Ontario
|Kennedy Goss
|Indiana University
|Toronto, Ontario
|Charis Huddle
|Western University
|Cambridge, Ontario
|Georgia Kidd
|University of Toronto
|St.Albert, Alberta
|Nina Kucheran
|Florida State University
|Sudbury, Ontario
|Victoria Kwan
|University of Michigan
|Richmond Hill, Ontario
|Ariane Mainville
|Universitè de Montrèal
|Longueuil, Quebec
|Ainsley McMurray
|University of Toronto
|Montreal, Quebec
|Hillary Metcalfe
|University of British Columbia
|Langley, B.C.
|Miranda Stever
|Ontario Tech University
|Peterborough, Ontario
|Sarah Watson
|University of Akron
|Winnipeg, Manitoba
|Ingrid Wilm
|University of British Columbia
|Calgary, Alberta
TEAM STAFF
|Head Coach
|Derrick Schoof
|University of British Columbia
|Team Leader
|Ken McKinnon
|Swimming Canada
|Team Manager
|Michelle Poirier
|Swimming Canada
|Coach
|Mike Blondal
|University of Calgary
|Coach
|Paul Midgley
|Western University
|Massage Therapist
|Brian Beckwith
Leave a Reply