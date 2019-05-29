Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Canada Names 32 Swimmers To 2019 World University Games Roster

U SPORTS has announced Canada’s full delegation for the 2019 World University Games that will be held July 3-14 in Naples, Italy.

Across 12 different sports, the country is sending a team of over 300 including student-athletes, coaches, staff, and medical personnel, including 32 swimmers and six staff members.

Both the U SPORTS Championships in February and the World Trials in April served as qualifiers for this competition, and the team was prioritized third behind the World Championships and Pan Am Games. Any athlete who qualified for Worlds, Pan Ams, or World Juniors was ineligible to make the team.

For a full recap of the Canadian qualifying criteria for this summer’s competitions click here.

CANADIAN ROSTER

MEN (16)

Swimmer School Hometown
Mehdi Ayoubi Collège Ahuntsic Montreal, Quebec
Nathan Beaudin-Bolduc Universitè Laval Lèvis, Quebec
Peter Brothers University of Calgary Victoria, B.C.
Montana Champagne University of Ottawa Ottawa, Ontario
Matthew Dans University of Toronto Toronto, Ontario
Collyn Gagne Simon Fraser University Oakville, Ontario
Colin Gilbert University of Denver Kamloops, B.C.
Robert Hill University of Calgary North Vancouver, B.C.
Connor Islings Ohio State University Beaconsfield, Quebec
Cameron Kidd University of Toronto Paris, Ontario
Anders Klein University of Calgary Sedgewick, Alberta
Jaren LeFranc University of British Columbia Pentiction, B.C.
Dmitriy Lim University of British Columbia Burnaby, B.C.
Alexandre Perreault University of Ottawa Ottawa, Ontario
Eli Wall University of Toronto Ottawa, Ontario
Tim Zeng Capilano University North Vancouver, B.C.

WOMEN (16)

Swimmer School Hometown
Marit Anderson University of Calgary Calgary, Alberta
Sophie Angus Northwestern University Weston, Connecticut
Megan Dalke University of British Columbia Kamloops, B.C.
Olivia Ellard University of British Columbia Lombardy, Ontario
Hannah Genich University of Toronto Coburg, Ontario
Kennedy Goss Indiana University Toronto, Ontario
Charis Huddle Western University Cambridge, Ontario
Georgia Kidd University of Toronto St.Albert, Alberta
Nina Kucheran Florida State University Sudbury, Ontario
Victoria Kwan University of Michigan Richmond Hill, Ontario
Ariane Mainville Universitè de Montrèal Longueuil, Quebec
Ainsley McMurray University of Toronto Montreal, Quebec
Hillary Metcalfe University of British Columbia Langley, B.C.
Miranda Stever Ontario Tech University Peterborough, Ontario
Sarah Watson University of Akron Winnipeg, Manitoba
Ingrid Wilm University of British Columbia Calgary, Alberta

TEAM STAFF

Head Coach Derrick Schoof University of British Columbia
Team Leader Ken McKinnon Swimming Canada
Team Manager Michelle Poirier Swimming Canada
Coach Mike Blondal University of Calgary
Coach Paul Midgley Western University
Massage Therapist Brian Beckwith

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James formerly competed for the Laurentian Voyageurs in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in February of 2018, placing 11th at the OUA Championships in the 200 IM, and graduated with a bachelor's degree in economics in May. He …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!