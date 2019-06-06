55-Second Backstroker Abby Henderson Commits to Penn State (Class of 2020)

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Abby Henderson of the Penn Charter Aquatic Club and Council Rock High School North in Philadelphia has verbally committed to the Penn State Nittany Lions. She’s part of a surge of 2020 commits for the Penn State in the last few weeks that includes Catherine Stanford, Annie Walls, Mary Brinker, and Kylie Rydland.

I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Penn State University! I want to thank my coach Crystal (Keelan), my family, and teammates for supporting me along the way. Can’t wait to be a Nittany Lion!! #WEARE

Henderson is primarily a sprint freestyler and a backstroker who made big leaps during her junior season. For example, she dropped her 100 back time from 57.32 to 55.97 in the 2018-2019 season; and she dropped her time in the 200 back from 2:04.15 to 1:59.82. Her freestyle drops have been smaller, but still substantial.

Henderson’s Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 23.88

100 free – 51.73

200 free – 1:51.15

100 back – 55.97

200 back – 1:59.82

200 IM – 2:03.43

400 IM – 4:23.02

The Nittany Lions had a very young backstroke group last season: while their leader, Maddie Hart (53.19/1:55.78) will be a senior next season, the next 3 best in the 100 behind her were all freshmen.

