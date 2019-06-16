Nathan Lile Claims 2 Sprint Titles on Third Day of Charlotte Ultra Meet

2019 CHARLOTTE ULTRA MEET

June 13th-16th, 2019

Charlotte, North Carolina

LCM (50m) pool

Psych Sheet

Meet Website

Results on Meet Mobile: “2019 Charlotte Ultra”

25-year-old Nathan Lile of the Gamecocks won two of the four sprint titles contested on the third night of the 2019 Charlotte Ultra Meet.

First, Lile won the 50 butterfly in 24.28, getting to the wall ahead of NC State’s Coleman Stewart, who touched 2nd in 24.84. Lile collected his 2nd win in the 50 freestyle with a 22.93, edging out 16-year-old Garrett Boone of ATOM, who touched in 23.24. The time Saturday comes as a massive best time for Boone, who recorded a 23.82 in semifinals. Prior to this weekend, Boone had never been sub-24 in the 50 freestyle, with his best time standing at 24.22 from 2018.

17-year-old Ellie Marquardt and NC State’s Kathleen Moore tied for first in the women’s 400 meter freestyle, recording times of 4:15.60. For Marquardt, this is a best time by .19, whereas for Moore, it is a best time by about half-a-second. Marquardt and Moore both barely touched the wall ahead of Virginia’s Paige Madden, who took 3rd in 4:15.68. For Madden, the swim was about 4 seconds slower than her lifetime best.

Coleman Stewart won the men’s 100 backstroke in 54.84, well ahead of training partner Hennessey Stuart, who touched 2nd in 56.16. Wolfpack teammate Jacob Molacek took 3rd in 56.36, while 16-year-old Boone placed 4th in 56.41.

Elise Haan doubled on the backstroke victories, taking the 100 first in 1:00.77, and later the 50 in 28.44. In both races Kylee Alons took 2nd, touching 1:01.36 and 28.81, respectively.

Other Notable Swims