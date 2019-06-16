MN State Champ Backstroker Lara Mitchell Commits To Boston University For 2020

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lara Mitchell, a junior at Eagan High School and Blackline Aquatics in Apple Valley, Minnesota, has made her verbal commitment to swim for Boston University beginning in the fall of 2020. A backstroke specialist, Mitchell is from the same state and same class as junior backstroke juggernauts Regan Smith and Isabelle Stadden. She has career-best times in the backstroke races that would ranked her 12th in the Patriot League and 1st on the Terriers’ team for the 2018-2019 season.

In the fall at the 2018 Minnesota AA High School State meet Mitchell took 5th place in the 100-yard backstroke with a 56.74. At the 2019 Minnesota SCY State Meet in the spring, Mitchell won the 100-yard backstroke (56.05) and took home a silver medal in the 200-yard backstroke (2:01.56).

Best Times in Yards:

100 back – 55.59

200 back – 2:01.56

50 free – 24.28

100 free – 53.35

100 breast – 1:08.55

Mitchell will be joining a Terriers team that, in 2019, finished 5th place at the Patriot League Championships, just 91 points out of 2nd place. The impact she will be able to make on the team will be felt immediately; if she swam on their 400 medley relay this year, the relay’s time would have been 2.03 seconds faster, moved into 5th place within the event, and broke the Boston University school record. She is the first commit for the class of 2024.

