Backstroker Ellie Brandbergh Has Chosen To Swim For In State Penn State In 2020

Ellie Brandbergh, a junior at Council Rock High School North and Central Bucks Swim Team in Doylestown Pennsylvania, has announced her verbal intention to swim for Penn State University in the fall of 2020. Primarily a backstroker, Brandbergh has made consistent drops in the backstroke events over the last three years, but will still need to drop a bit more in order to score at Big Tens.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming careers at Penn State University! Thank you to my family, coaches and friends for supporting me throughout this process! Can’t wait to be a Nittany Lion!!! #WEARE”

At the 2019 Pennsylvania AAA High School State Championship meet in March, Brandbergh took 7th place in the 100-yard backstroke (56.33) and 11th place in the 100-yard butterfly (56.99). Later that month, at the Middle Atlantic Senior Short Course Championships she took 5th place in the 100-yard backstroke (56.81) and had a pair of 7th place finishes in the 200-yard backstroke and 100-yard fly (2:03.97 and 56.64 respectively).

Best Times in Yards:

100 back – 56.06

200 back – 2:03.19

100 fly – 56.15

200 IM – 2:08.16

Backstroke is an area that Penn State could use some help in; in 2019 at Big Tens current junior Maddie Hart and current sophomore Stephanie Szekely were the only Nittany Lions to score (‘B’ final and ‘C’ final respectively). Brandbergh will join Abby Henderson, Annie Walls, Catherine Stanford, Kylie Rydland, Lizzie Danforth, Mary Brinker, and Morgan Rinn as members of the class of 2024 with Henderson having similar backstroke times to her.

