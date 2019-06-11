All The Links You Need For the 2019 Pro Swim Series At Clovis

2019 CLOVIS PRO SWIM SERIES

The 2019 Pro Swim Series concludes this week in Clovis, California, with the $10,000 series prizes to be finalized by Saturday night.

It’s a pretty sparse spreadsheet, without a lot of the top contenders. But the increasing proximity to this summer’s major international meets (World University Games in about 3 weeks on July 3-14, World Championships in about a month from July 12-28, Pan Ams in about two months on August 6-11) means we could see more athletes starting rest, or using Clovis as a springboard meet to hit some off-event times before going after one or two races on international travel teams.

We’ll also cap off the race for the top FINA point swims of the series, which will award $10,000 to the top male and female contender.

Clovis Schedule

Wednesday (Timed finals, 5 PM PT)

800 free

Thursday (Prelims 9 AM / Finals 5 PM PT)

200 free

100 breast

50 back

100 fly

400 IM

Friday (Prelims 9 AM / Finals 5 PM PT)

200 fly

50 free

100 back

200 breast

50 fly

400 free

4×50 mixed medley relay

Saturday (Prelims 9 AM / Finals 5 PM PT)

1500 free

200 IM

200 back

50 breast

100 free

PRIZE MONEY SYSTEM

The top 3 in each individual event will earn money. The top prelims swim in an individual Olympic event (based on FINA points) earns a $1500 bonus, one for the men and one for women. The swimmer with the top individual Olympic event swim (based on FINA points) of the entire series will earn a $10,000 bonus.

Individual Events (including stroke 50s)

1st: $1500

2nd: $1000

3rd: $500

Top Prelims Swim (individual Olympic events)

$1500

SwimSquad Relay

$1000 ($250 apiece) to winning relay

$1000 ($250 apiece) to relay with fastest add-up relay reaction times

Top Overall Swim for Series (individual Olympic events)

$10,000

Series Title – Running Rankings

The top swims of the entire series will earn $10,000 bonuses – one for the top man and one for the top women. Here are the current leaders. New swims are in bold:

Women:

Men: