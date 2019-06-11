Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

All The Links You Need For the 2019 Pro Swim Series At Clovis

2019 CLOVIS PRO SWIM SERIES

The 2019 Pro Swim Series concludes this week in Clovis, California, with the $10,000 series prizes to be finalized by Saturday night.

It’s a pretty sparse spreadsheet, without a lot of the top contenders. But the increasing proximity to this summer’s major international meets (World University Games in about 3 weeks on July 3-14, World Championships in about a month from July 12-28, Pan Ams in about two months on August 6-11) means we could see more athletes starting rest, or using Clovis as a springboard meet to hit some off-event times before going after one or two races on international travel teams.

We’ll also cap off the race for the top FINA point swims of the series, which will award $10,000 to the top male and female contender.

Clovis Schedule

Wednesday (Timed finals, 5 PM PT)

  • 800 free

Thursday (Prelims 9 AM / Finals 5 PM PT)

  • 200 free
  • 100 breast
  • 50 back
  • 100 fly
  • 400 IM

Friday (Prelims 9 AM / Finals 5 PM PT)

  • 200 fly
  • 50 free
  • 100 back
  • 200 breast
  • 50 fly
  • 400 free
  • 4×50 mixed medley relay

Saturday (Prelims 9 AM / Finals 5 PM PT)

  • 1500 free
  • 200 IM
  • 200 back
  • 50 breast
  • 100 free

PRIZE MONEY SYSTEM

The top 3 in each individual event will earn money. The top prelims swim in an individual Olympic event (based on FINA points) earns a $1500 bonus, one for the men and one for women. The swimmer with the top individual Olympic event swim (based on FINA points) of the entire series will earn a $10,000 bonus.

Individual Events (including stroke 50s)

  • 1st: $1500
  • 2nd: $1000
  • 3rd: $500

Top Prelims Swim (individual Olympic events)

  • $1500

SwimSquad Relay

  • $1000 ($250 apiece) to winning relay
  • $1000 ($250 apiece) to relay with fastest add-up relay reaction times

Top Overall Swim for Series (individual Olympic events)

  • $10,000

Current running money lists before Clovis are here

Series Title – Running Rankings

The top swims of the entire series will earn $10,000 bonuses – one for the top man and one for the top women. Here are the current leaders. New swims are in bold:

Women:

RANK ATHLETE FINA POINTS TIME EVENT MEET
1 Olivia Smoliga 968 58.73 100 Back Richmond
2 Annie Lazor 965 2:20.77 200 Breast Bloomington
3 Katie Ledecky 964 8:10.70 800 Free Bloomington
4 Regan Smith 958 58.82 100 Back Bloomington
5 Katie Ledecky 956 3:59.95 400 Free Bloomington
6 Kathleen Baker 946 59.17 100 Back Des Moines
7 Regan Smith 943 2:06.47 200 Back Bloomington
7 Katie Ledecky 943 8:14.24 800 Free Richmond
9 Olivia Smoliga 938 59.35 100 Back Des Moines
9 Katie Ledecky 938 4:01.50 400 Free Richmond

Men:

RANK ATHLETE FINA POINTS TIME EVENT MEET
1 Cody Miller 947 2:08.98 200 Breast Bloomington
2 Ryan Murphy 927 53.17 100 Back Knoxville
2 Will Licon 927 2:09.90 200 Breast Des Moines
4 Nic Fink 926 2:09.93 200 Breast Des Moines
5 Josh Prenot 925 2:09.96 200 Breast Knoxville
6 Anton Ipsen 915 14:57.15 1500 Free Richmond
7 Marius Kusch 913 51.35 100 Fly Des Moines
7 Michael Andrew 913 1:57.49 200 IM Richmond
9 Ryan Murphy 911 53.47 100 Back Richmond
10 Chase Kalisz 909 1:57.68 200 IM Knoxville

