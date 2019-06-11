All The Links You Need For the 2019 Pro Swim Series At Clovis

2019 CLOVIS PRO SWIM SERIES
- June 12-15, 2019
- Clovis, CA
The 2019 Pro Swim Series concludes this week in Clovis, California, with the $10,000 series prizes to be finalized by Saturday night.
It’s a pretty sparse spreadsheet, without a lot of the top contenders. But the increasing proximity to this summer’s major international meets (World University Games in about 3 weeks on July 3-14, World Championships in about a month from July 12-28, Pan Ams in about two months on August 6-11) means we could see more athletes starting rest, or using Clovis as a springboard meet to hit some off-event times before going after one or two races on international travel teams.
We’ll also cap off the race for the top FINA point swims of the series, which will award $10,000 to the top male and female contender.
Clovis Schedule
Wednesday (Timed finals, 5 PM PT)
- 800 free
Thursday (Prelims 9 AM / Finals 5 PM PT)
- 200 free
- 100 breast
- 50 back
- 100 fly
- 400 IM
Friday (Prelims 9 AM / Finals 5 PM PT)
- 200 fly
- 50 free
- 100 back
- 200 breast
- 50 fly
- 400 free
- 4×50 mixed medley relay
Saturday (Prelims 9 AM / Finals 5 PM PT)
- 1500 free
- 200 IM
- 200 back
- 50 breast
- 100 free
PRIZE MONEY SYSTEM
The top 3 in each individual event will earn money. The top prelims swim in an individual Olympic event (based on FINA points) earns a $1500 bonus, one for the men and one for women. The swimmer with the top individual Olympic event swim (based on FINA points) of the entire series will earn a $10,000 bonus.
Individual Events (including stroke 50s)
- 1st: $1500
- 2nd: $1000
- 3rd: $500
Top Prelims Swim (individual Olympic events)
- $1500
SwimSquad Relay
- $1000 ($250 apiece) to winning relay
- $1000 ($250 apiece) to relay with fastest add-up relay reaction times
Top Overall Swim for Series (individual Olympic events)
- $10,000
Current running money lists before Clovis are here
Series Title – Running Rankings
The top swims of the entire series will earn $10,000 bonuses – one for the top man and one for the top women. Here are the current leaders. New swims are in bold:
Women:
|RANK
|ATHLETE
|FINA POINTS
|TIME
|EVENT
|MEET
|1
|Olivia Smoliga
|968
|58.73
|100 Back
|Richmond
|2
|Annie Lazor
|965
|2:20.77
|200 Breast
|Bloomington
|3
|Katie Ledecky
|964
|8:10.70
|800 Free
|Bloomington
|4
|Regan Smith
|958
|58.82
|100 Back
|Bloomington
|5
|Katie Ledecky
|956
|3:59.95
|400 Free
|Bloomington
|6
|Kathleen Baker
|946
|59.17
|100 Back
|Des Moines
|7
|Regan Smith
|943
|2:06.47
|200 Back
|Bloomington
|7
|Katie Ledecky
|943
|8:14.24
|800 Free
|Richmond
|9
|Olivia Smoliga
|938
|59.35
|100 Back
|Des Moines
|9
|Katie Ledecky
|938
|4:01.50
|400 Free
|Richmond
Men:
|RANK
|ATHLETE
|FINA POINTS
|TIME
|EVENT
|MEET
|1
|Cody Miller
|947
|2:08.98
|200 Breast
|Bloomington
|2
|Ryan Murphy
|927
|53.17
|100 Back
|Knoxville
|2
|Will Licon
|927
|2:09.90
|200 Breast
|Des Moines
|4
|Nic Fink
|926
|2:09.93
|200 Breast
|Des Moines
|5
|Josh Prenot
|925
|2:09.96
|200 Breast
|Knoxville
|6
|Anton Ipsen
|915
|14:57.15
|1500 Free
|Richmond
|7
|Marius Kusch
|913
|51.35
|100 Fly
|Des Moines
|7
|Michael Andrew
|913
|1:57.49
|200 IM
|Richmond
|9
|Ryan Murphy
|911
|53.47
|100 Back
|Richmond
|10
|Chase Kalisz
|909
|1:57.68
|200 IM
|Knoxville
