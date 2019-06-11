Mare Nostrum: Natalie Hinds Reflects on First International Swimming Experience

2019 Mare Nostrum – Monaco

Natalie Hinds, who took two years off after 2016 United States Olympic Team Trials, is back in the pool again, training with Jack Bauerle at Athens Bulldog Swim Club. Hinds swam lights-outs at the first stop of the 2019 Mare Nostrum circuit in Monaco. She tied for the silver medal in the 100 free and placed fourth in the 100 fly, putting up lifetime-best times of 54.68 and 58.86 in the respective events.

After Monaco and Canet, Hinds will head back to Athens to put in another couple months of hard work before heading off to her first Nationals since Trials in 2016.