Natalie Coughlin After 2016 Trials: “I’m not announcing a retirement” (Video)

Natalie Coughlin announced today that she would be competing for the ISL Team DC Trident, marking a return to competitive swimming for the Olympic icon. This will mark the first time she has competed since the 2016 Olympic Trials in Omaha. At the conclusion of that meet, Coughlin was firm in her stance that she wasn’t retiring from swimming, just taking steps back and interacting with the sport in different ways. She foreshadowed this return to racing very wisely, as you can watch below.
June 11th, 2019
