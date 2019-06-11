Distance Freestyler Maya Geringer Will Stay In State At Ohio State In 2020

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Maya Geringer of Jerome High School and United Swim Association in Lewis Center, Ohio has made her verbal commitment to swim for The Ohio State University in the fall of 2020. A distance freestyle specialist, Geringer has career-best times in the 500 and 1,650-yard freestyles that are already very close to what it took to score at the 2019 Big Ten Conference Championship meet.

“I am beyond excited to announce my commitment to The Ohio State University to continue my academic and swimming career! What set the Buckeyes apart are the great academics and alumni network that will be available to me post-graduation. As a Columbus resident, I was aware of the beautiful campus and awesome swimming facilities, but am excited to be a part of a team with a ton of resources available to me. Most importantly, I can’t wait to join the Buckeye Women’s team as everyone has been so kind and encouraging. Go Bucks!”

I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for The Ohio State University! Thank you to my family, friends, and coaches for believing in me! #gobucks pic.twitter.com/bEu27SXpPp — Maya Geringer (@mgeringer_) June 8, 2019

At the 2019 Ohio High School State Championship meet Geringer took 12th place in the 200-yard freestyle (1:52.16) and won a silver medal in the 500-yard freestyle (4:51.74) behind Louisville 2020 commit Paige McCormick. Over the summer, at the USA Swimming Futures Championship in Richmond, she took 17th place in the 800 LCM freestyle (9:14.54) and 19th place in the 1500 LCM freestyle (17:41.99).

Best Times in Yards:

200 free – 1:51.65

500 free – 4:51.74

1650 free – 17:00.87

Geringer will be joining a Buckeye team that took 3rd place at the 2019 Big Ten Championship meet. Even though she will be joining in 2020, she will still be able to train with Big Ten scoring distance swimmers Nicole Fye, Natalia Jaspeado, and Georgia Mosher. She will join Katherine “KitKat” Zenick, Liberty Gilbert, Catherine Russo, Tristan Harrison, and Janessa Mathews as members of Ohio State’s class of 2024 and will be the only distance freestyle main between both her class and the class before hers.

