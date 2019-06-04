All-American Sprinter Katherine “KitKat” Zenick Verbally Commits to Ohio State

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Katherine “KitKat” Zenick has verbally committed to Ohio State as part of their class of 2020. Zenick swims for Texas High School powerhouse Southlake Carroll and the Lakeside Aquatic Club.

“The Ohio State University represented everything I looked for during my recruiting process. Their combination of top tier academics, athlete support, a family centric atmosphere, and one of the best up and coming swim programs set them apart from the other schools I visited. From my first phone call, it was clear that Ohio State not only aspired to find the right athletes, but also the right people, to join the Buckeye family. I can’t wait to swim for this school because I know that I’ll be racing for something far greater than myself. Moreover, the notion of being able to help build the momentum of an already amazing program is a dream come true. Go Bucks!”

Zenick is primarily a sprinter, especially freestyle and butterfly. Her 22.81 was good for 2nd place at the 2019 Texas 6A (big school) High School State Championship last season, and she was 4th at the College Station Sectionals meet in late February in long course in the 50 free (26.45). She’s about half-a-second short of the Olympic Trials qualifying standard in the 50 free (25.99) and the 100 fly (1:01.13 vs. 1:00.69).

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 22.81

100 free – 49.57

200 free – 1:51.02

100 back – 55.01

100 fly – 53.54

200 fly – 2:02.52

200 IM – 2:05.11

Even with a full season to go before arriving in Columbus, Zenick’s times are already enough to be an immediate-impact for the Buckeyes. Her best times would have qualified her for the B final of the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 fly at last year’s Big Ten Championships. Her 100 fly is under the 2018-2019 NCAA “B” standard.

The freestyle sprints are an area where the Buckeyes have been especially good in the last few seasons. Even after graduating one of the country’s top sprinters, Liz Li, Ohio State had 2 swimmers in the top 5 at Big Tens last season (both of whom will be seniors when Zenick arrives on campus), plus 5 in the top 14.

Also in the class for Ohio State so far are Alissa Cook, Georgia Mosher, Georgia White, and Amanda Palutsis. Among that group of 5, Zenick and Palutsis (22.83/50.23) are by far the best sprinters.

At Southlake Carroll, Zenick was a part of the 2019 Texas 6A High School State Championship team.

