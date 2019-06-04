Versatile Chaitha Dasari Announces Commitment to Stevens for 2019-20

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

San Ramon, California’s Chaitha Dasari has announced his commitment to swim at the Stevens Institute of Technology in the class of 2023.

“Stevens Institute of Technology is everything I look forward to in a school. The moment I stepped on campus I felt at home and the amazing swim team immediately embraced me. Thank you to my teammates for pushing me to be better everyday [sic]. Thank you to my coaches for all the valuable guidance and support. A huge thanks to my family for being my biggest fans. Go Ducks!!!”

Dasari is a senior at Dougherty Valley High School. He swims year-round for San Ramon Valley Aquatics and specializes in fly, back and free. At the 2019 CIF-North Coast Section Championships, he tied for 17th in prelims of the fly with a PB of 51.62 and swam the fly leg (22.68) on Dougherty Valley’s 5th-place medley relay in finals. At the California State Meet, he contributed a 22.61 butterfly to the medley relay which finished 12th.

In club swimming, Dasari has improved his 200 back, 200 fly, and 200 IM times this spring. Last summer at Far Westerns he notched PBs in the 50/100/200 free and 50/100 back, then followed up at Western Zone Senior Championships with new times in the 100 fly and 200 IM.

Among his talents outside the pool, Dasari tied for fourth place in SwimSwam’s 2019 Men’s NCAA Championships Pick’em Contest.

Top SCY times:

100 fly – 51.62

100 back – 53.89

50 back – 25.40

100 free – 48.84

50 free – 22.73

The Ducks captured their seventh consecutive Empire 8 Conference Championship title in February and head coach Paul Hughes was named Men’s Coach of the Meet. Dasari would have added points with appearances in the A-finals of the 100 fly and 100 back and the B-final of the 100 free.

