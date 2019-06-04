For Indoor Swimming Pools Clean, Crisp Air Is Possible

The BioOx air cleaning system has been revolutionizing the air quality at indoor swimming pools across the country for close to two years. Using a patented biotechnology, freestanding BioOx units are able to attract the harmful particles that are so common in pool air and destroy them using 100 percent natural enzymes. It’s a simple process – kind of like a magnet attracting metal – that has allowed swimmers, coaches and parents to experience healthier, more breathable air at their facilities.

We’re proud of the impact we’ve been able to have on the lives of swimmers, parents and coaches. On several occasions, however, we’ve encountered aquatics directors and others who’ve told us that cost was keeping them from being able to bring BioOx to their facility. While the BioOx system is a small fraction of the cost of a UV installation or HVAC renovation, it’s still an amount of money that many pools struggle to afford. We get that. And we want to change it as much as we can.

We’ve been working to streamline our production process and we’re thrilled to announce the result – BioOx650. BioOx650 is larger than our original BioOx300 model and offers double the air-cleaning power, which has allowed us to provide even crisper, healthier air at a greatly reduced price. To celebrate the launch of BioOx650, we’re offering a major sale from now through June 30 on BioOx air cleaning systems featuring the 650 model:

For a 25-yard pool:

WAS: $17,200

NOW: 9,800

For a 50-meter pool

WAS: $32,600

NOW: $13,900

With BioOx650, swimmers and coaches will be able to experience the same health and comfort benefits as our original BioOx300 model at roughly half the cost.

Members of the swimming community who’ve experienced the BioOx air cleaning system have shared some incredible stories with us. We spoke with one mother whose daughter trains outdoors, who told us she used to come down with bronchitis after every indoor meet due to all of the chloramines in the air. With BioOx in use at the meet, her daughter returned home completely healthy. A group of high school swimmers told us how great it was to see their whole team able to compete, as they said it was typical to lose at least one swimmer every during every meet to an asthma attack. Countless parents have told us how relieved they are to see their kids less reliant on inhalers during a meet when the pool has the BioOx system.

The BioOx system creates healthier air for swimmers and coaches, but there are competitive benefits too. In some cases, when the air quality is particularly bad, swimmers miss out on crucial practice time.

A youth swimming director in Ohio told us he used to cancel roughly six practices a year due to air quality concerns but didn’t have to cancel a single 2018 or 2019 practice after bringing in the BioOx system. “We had more age-group kids qualify for the Junior Olympic Championships than ever before,” he told us. “And that’s how we tend to judge the success of our age-group program.”

Many of the facilities that have purchased BioOx were able to do so as a result of concerted fundraising efforts or a large gift. We hope that the addition of BioOx650 will allow us to bring the healthier air and a competitive edge to thousands more swimmers, coaches and parents. Whether or not swimmers have to endure hours of teary eyes and coughing fits every day shouldn’t be a matter of a massive aquatics budget or a wealthy donor. Everyone deserves clean, crisp, breathable air.

If you’d like to learn more about bringing the BioOx air cleaning system to your facility, we’d love to connect. Please visit our website or call Director of Sales Ken Schapiro at (917) 992-9034 for more information.

About Air & Water Solutions: At Air & Water Solutions, we’re changing the way people think about the air they breathe. We’re leaving a positive impact on the health of the Earth, and making it a safer, more enjoyable place for the people who live here.

BioOx Swim: How it Works

