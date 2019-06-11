Mare Nostrum: Roland Schoeman “The Goal is Making the Olympic Team Next Year”

2019 Mare Nostrum – Monaco

38-year-old South African sprinter Roland Schoeman sat down with SwimSwam at the Monaco stop of the Mare Nostrum circuit. After taking some time off, he’s been working with Brett Hawke for the last year and is in Monaco “learning how to race again.” From here he’ll continue through to Canet and Barcelona before heading to Rome for the Trofeo Settecolli.

“The goal for me is to make the Olympic team next year,” he said. At 38, he’s learning how to prioritize different things, like recovery, mental well-being, physical preparation. “It’s about learning to do what nobody else has done before.”