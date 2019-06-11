Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Mare Nostrum: Roland Schoeman “The Goal is Making the Olympic Team Next Year”

2019 Mare Nostrum – Monaco

38-year-old South African sprinter Roland Schoeman sat down with SwimSwam at the Monaco stop of the Mare Nostrum circuit. After taking some time off, he’s been working with Brett Hawke for the last year and is in Monaco “learning how to race again.” From here he’ll continue through to Canet and Barcelona before heading to Rome for the Trofeo Settecolli.

“The goal for me is to make the Olympic team next year,” he said. At 38, he’s learning how to prioritize different things, like recovery, mental well-being, physical preparation. “It’s about learning to do what nobody else has done before.”

Nance

Inspiration from Dara Torres … a challenge from Roland Schoeman … and where is Ryan Lochte? I hope he has not lost heart … these comeback stories in the making are amazing!

17 minutes ago
ERVINFORTHEWIN

One of the greatest , back at 38 !!! So inspiring

15 minutes ago
Ol' Longhorn

22.8 is the same time Ervin’s been dropping. They both have a ways to go.

2 minutes ago

