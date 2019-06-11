Mare Nostrum – Monaco: Watch the Speed Tournament Quarterfinals Races

2019 MARE NOSTRUM – MONACO

As reported by James Sutherland

SPRINT TOURNAMENT – QUARTERFINALS

The ‘Sprint Tournament’ features all four stroke 50s with the top-16 advancing out of the opening round, top-8 out of the round of 16, and so on until two will go head-to-head after tomorrow night’s finals.

The athletes completed the first round during prelims and the second prior to tonight’s finals, so this will be the round of eight, where the top-4 advance to tomorrow’s semis.

MEN’S 50 FLY

Mare Nostrum Record: 22.53, Andrii Govorov (UKR), 2018

(UKR), 2018 Mare Nostrum – Monaco Record: 22.53, Andrii Govorov (UKR), 2018

World record holder Andrii Govorov leads the men’s 50 fly field into the semis in a time of 23.43, with South African legend Roland Schoeman throwing down a very impressive 23.65 to qualify third.

WOMEN’S 50 FLY

Mare Nostrum Record: 24.76, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2017

Mare Nostrum – Monaco Record: 24.90, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2017

It ended up being necessary to break 27 to advance to the next round in the women’s 50 fly, led by Hungarian Beatrix Bordas in 26.64.

MEN’S 50 BACK

Mare Nostrum Record: 24.61, Jeremy Stravius (FRA), 2013

Mare Nostrum – Monaco Record: 24.61, Jeremy Stravius (FRA), 2013

Michael Andrew followed up his impressive 100 back victory with the top time in the 50 in 24.82, the only man sub-25. Andrew, who is slated to swim this race at the World Championships, sits fourth in the world with a season-best of 24.66.

WOMEN’S 50 BACK

Mare Nostrum Record: 27.37, Anastasia Fesikova (RUS), 2018

Mare Nostrum – Monaco Record: 27.37, Anastasia Fesikova (RUS), 2018

Stephanie Au leads the way in the women’s 50 back in a time of 27.98, breaking her Hong Kong National Record of 28.33 which she had gone both in 2013 and in April of this year.

MEN’S 50 BREAST

Mare Nostrum Record: 26.68, Adam Peaty (GBR), 2016

Mare Nostrum – Monaco Record: 26.94, Yasuhiro Koseki (JPN), 2018

Felipe Lima leads the men’s 50 breast in a blistering 26.79, breaking Yasuhiro Koseki‘s Monaco Meet Record of 26.94.

WOMEN’S 50 BREAST

Mare Nostrum Record: 29.88, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), 2015

Mare Nostrum – Monaco Record: 30.11, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), 2013

Yuliya Efimova continued her strong showing here in Monaco with the top time in the women’s 50 breast quarters in 30.59.

MEN’S 50 FREE

Mare Nostrum Record: 21.58, Cullen Jones (USA), 2009

Mare Nostrum – Monaco Record: 21.58, Cullen Jones (USA), 2009

Kristian Gkolomeev equalled his season-best time from the second round of 21.81 to advance first in the men’s 50 free, followed by world #1 Bruno Fratus in 21.89. Michael Andrew was eighth in 23.37 after the quick turnaround after the 50 back.

WOMEN’S 50 FREE

Mare Nostrum Record: 23.85, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2017

Mare Nostrum – Monaco Record: 23.95, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2017

Maria Kameneva blasted a 24.41 to qualify first into the semi-finals of the women’s 50 free, just two-tenths outside of her Russian Record of 24.21 set last summer.