Mare Nostrum – Monaco: Watch the Speed Tournament Quarterfinals Races

2019 MARE NOSTRUM – MONACO
- June 8-9, 2019
- Monte Carlo, Monaco
As reported by James Sutherland
SPRINT TOURNAMENT – QUARTERFINALS
The ‘Sprint Tournament’ features all four stroke 50s with the top-16 advancing out of the opening round, top-8 out of the round of 16, and so on until two will go head-to-head after tomorrow night’s finals.
The athletes completed the first round during prelims and the second prior to tonight’s finals, so this will be the round of eight, where the top-4 advance to tomorrow’s semis.
MEN’S 50 FLY
- Mare Nostrum Record: 22.53, Andrii Govorov (UKR), 2018
- Mare Nostrum – Monaco Record: 22.53, Andrii Govorov (UKR), 2018
- Andrii Govorov, UKR, 23.43
- Szebasztian Szabo, HUN, 23.62
- Roland Schoeman, RUS, 23.65
- Mikhail Vekovishchev, RUS, 23.76
World record holder Andrii Govorov leads the men’s 50 fly field into the semis in a time of 23.43, with South African legend Roland Schoeman throwing down a very impressive 23.65 to qualify third.
WOMEN’S 50 FLY
- Mare Nostrum Record: 24.76, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2017
- Mare Nostrum – Monaco Record: 24.90, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2017
- Beatrix Bordas, HUN, 26.64
- Kimberly Buys, BEL, 26.66
- Anna Surkova, RUS, 26.74
- Anastasiya Shkurdai, BLR, 26.92
It ended up being necessary to break 27 to advance to the next round in the women’s 50 fly, led by Hungarian Beatrix Bordas in 26.64.
MEN’S 50 BACK
- Mare Nostrum Record: 24.61, Jeremy Stravius (FRA), 2013
- Mare Nostrum – Monaco Record: 24.61, Jeremy Stravius (FRA), 2013
- Michael Andrew, USA, 24.82
- Sergey Fesikov, RUS, 25.06
- Evgeny Rylov, RUS, 25.15
- Apostolos Christou, GRE, 25.33
Michael Andrew followed up his impressive 100 back victory with the top time in the 50 in 24.82, the only man sub-25. Andrew, who is slated to swim this race at the World Championships, sits fourth in the world with a season-best of 24.66.
WOMEN’S 50 BACK
- Mare Nostrum Record: 27.37, Anastasia Fesikova (RUS), 2018
- Mare Nostrum – Monaco Record: 27.37, Anastasia Fesikova (RUS), 2018
- Stephanie Au, HKG, 27.98
- Caroline Pilhatsch, AUT, 28.08
- Mimosa Jallow, FIN, 28.28
- Zhang Wenwen, CHN, 28.79
Stephanie Au leads the way in the women’s 50 back in a time of 27.98, breaking her Hong Kong National Record of 28.33 which she had gone both in 2013 and in April of this year.
MEN’S 50 BREAST
- Mare Nostrum Record: 26.68, Adam Peaty (GBR), 2016
Mare Nostrum – Monaco Record: 26.94, Yasuhiro Koseki (JPN), 2018
- Felipe Lima, BRA, 26.79
- Ilya Shymanovich, BLR, 27.01
- Nic Fink, USA, 27.34
- Yasuhiro Koseki, JPN, 27.64
Felipe Lima leads the men’s 50 breast in a blistering 26.79, breaking Yasuhiro Koseki‘s Monaco Meet Record of 26.94.
WOMEN’S 50 BREAST
- Mare Nostrum Record: 29.88, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), 2015
- Mare Nostrum – Monaco Record: 30.11, Ruta Meilutyte (LTU), 2013
- Yuliya Efimova, RUS, 30.59
- Jhennifer Conceicao, BRA, 31.07
- Alina Zmushka, BLR, 31.08
- Jessica Vall, ESP, 31.22
Yuliya Efimova continued her strong showing here in Monaco with the top time in the women’s 50 breast quarters in 30.59.
MEN’S 50 FREE
- Mare Nostrum Record: 21.58, Cullen Jones (USA), 2009
- Mare Nostrum – Monaco Record: 21.58, Cullen Jones (USA), 2009
- Kristian Gkolomeev, GRE, 21.81
- Bruno Fratus, BRA, 21.89
- Shinri Shioura, JPN, 22.09
- Ari-Pekka Liukkonen, FIN, 22.16
Kristian Gkolomeev equalled his season-best time from the second round of 21.81 to advance first in the men’s 50 free, followed by world #1 Bruno Fratus in 21.89. Michael Andrew was eighth in 23.37 after the quick turnaround after the 50 back.
WOMEN’S 50 FREE
- Mare Nostrum Record: 23.85, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2017
- Mare Nostrum – Monaco Record: 23.95, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2017
- Maria Kameneva, RUS, 24.41
- Béryl Gastaldello, FRA, 25.12
- Siobhan Haughey, HKG, 25.21
- Rika Omoto, JPN, 25.26
Maria Kameneva blasted a 24.41 to qualify first into the semi-finals of the women’s 50 free, just two-tenths outside of her Russian Record of 24.21 set last summer.
