Mare Nostrum – Monaco: Watch Daiya Seto’s Meet Record in 200 IM

2019 MARE NOSTRUM – MONACO

As reported by James Sutherland.

Men’s 200 IM Final

  1. Daiya Seto, JPN, 1:57.60
  2. David Verraszto, HUN, 2:01.58
  3. Noe Ponti, SUI, 2:03.09

Daiya Seto put on a clinic in the men’s 200 IM, out-splitting the field on all four 50s to win decisively in a time of 1:57.60. With that swim, he breaks countryman Kosuke Hagino‘s Monaco Meet Record of 1:57.79 set in 2015. His splits were: 25.03/30.09/33.69/28.79.

David Verraszto moved into second with a solid 34.24 breast leg, touching almost four seconds back of Seto in 2:01.58. Switzerland’s Noe Ponti rebounded from the slowest breast split in the field to get himself on the podium with a 28.86 final 50 for a time of 2:03.09.

 

 

