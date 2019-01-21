Louisville Cardinals Earn 3rd Verbal of the Weekend from Paige McCormi

The University of Louisville women’s swimming and diving team continues to make news this weekend with yet another verbal commitment to the class of 2024. After receiving recent pledges from Addie Farrington and Paige Hetrick, the Cardinals have now heard from Hudson, Ohio’s Paige McCormick, who plans to matriculate in the fall of 2020. The trio will join Gabi Albiero and Tristen Ulett who announced their verbal commitments last October.

McCormick is a junior at Hudson High School, where she is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and a four-time individual state A-finalist in two seasons of high school swimming. As a freshman in 2017 she placed 3rd in the 500 free (4:54.71) and 7th in the 200 IM (2:06.43). Last year she was 3rd in the 500 (4:55.15) and 4th in the 200 IM (2:02.35).

McCormick swims year-round under coach under coach Matt Davis at Hudson Explorers Aquatics. She was a member of the National Select Camp class of 2017. A versatile talent who has national-level time standards in IM, back, breast, and free, she competed at the recent Winter Juniors East in the 500 free, 100/200 back, 200 breast, and 200/400 IM. She finaled in the 200 back and 400 IM and picked up lifetime bests in both backstrokes. This summer she was an A-finalist in both the 200m IM and 400m IM at Speedo Junior Nationals. She also B-finaled in the 200 back and finished the meet with new PBs in the 800 free (8:59.98), 200 IM (2:18.47), and 400 IM (4:51.80). Two weeks earlier she competed at Speedo Sectionals at Cleveland State and won the 200 IM, was runner-up in the 200 back and 400 IM, and finished among the top-8 in the 200/400 free and 100 back.

The Cardinals are putting together a very strong class of 2024 and while McCormick could slot into a number of positions, she looks to be the strongest overall IMer of the group. Her 400 IM time would have scored in the B final at 2018 ACC Women’s Championships, while her 200 time would have been about a second-and-a-half out of scoring position. She would have added points in the 500 free with a C-final appearance, too.

Top SCY times:

400 IM – 4:15.35

200 IM – 2:01.95

200 back – 1:59.36

200 breast – 2:18.28

1000 free – 9:56.07

500 free – 4:51.93