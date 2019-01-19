2x YMCA National Champion #14 Paige Hetrick Verbals to Louisville

Louisville continues to build what is probably their best class ever with their latest addition: #14 Paige Hetrick of the Bradford Family YMCA. Hetrick is part of their class of 2024.

Beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Louisville. Couldn’t be more thankful for my family, friends, and coach for helping me to this point. Can’t wait to be a part of this family. Go Cards!!

Hetrick is the defending YMCA short course national champion in the 200 free and 200 back. In December, at the 2018 U.S. Winter Nationals, Hetrick made finals in all of her events. Her top finish was 9th in the 200 back, where she went an Olympic Trials cut 2:14.04 in long course to win the B final and take 9th.

TOP TIMES

50y free – 22.80

100y free – 49.17

200y free – 1:46.48

500y free – 4:47.68

100y back – 53.86

200y back – 1:54.73

100y fly – 54.16

200y IM – 2:02.27

400y IM – 4:17.82

Hetrick is incredibly versatile. While she’s primarily a freestyler and backstroker, she’s strong in sprint fly and has strong times in the IM.

With Mallory Comerford and Sophie Cattermole graduating after this season, Hetrick will be able to help them address what will be a huge gap. Comerford has developed into one of the best collegiate swimmers of all time, while Cattermole has become Louisville’s top distance swimmer. Alina Kendzior is also graduating after this season after heading up the backstroke group, and with a huge junior class up to graduate next year, Louisville will be in need of all of Hetrick’s strengths.

Hetrick would’ve made B finals in the 200 free and 200 back and C finals in the 500 free, 100 back, 100 free, and 400 IM at the 2018 ACC Champs.

Hetrick joins a Louisville program that has done very well with sprinters and mid-distance freestylers. Comerford and Kelsi Dahlia immediately come to mind, with Comerford proving to be excellent from the 50 up through the 500, while other swimmers like Sophie Cattermole and sprinters Avery Braunecker, Casey Fanz, and Lainey Visscher, have really done well in recent years.

Louisville’s only commit in SwimSwam Top 20 history since its inaugural rankings for the class of 2015 (including the Top Ten from 2013 and 2014), has been Ashlyn Schoof, from the 2017 rankings. Now, they’ve racked up three top 20s from the SwimSwam Top 20 for 2020. #12 Tristen Ulett and #13 Gabi Albiero join #14 Hetrick in Louisville’s class of 2024.

