High-Level International Meets For February 2019

The international racing season is ramping up with elite-level meets in full force around the world. Swimmers are vying for qualifying times for several key competitions, including the FINA World Championships.

Below are some high-level meets taking place in February 2019 across the globe. Look for us to publish monthly international meets regularly and add any we missed in the comments section.

International Meets – February 2019

**2019 FINA World Championships-qualifying event

  • 02/08 – 02/09 Netanya cup (Israel)
  • 02/08 – 02/09 Meeting International FFN Golden Tour Camille Muffat (France)
  • 02/08 – 02/10 International Swim Meet Apostolos Pavlos (Greece)
  • 02/15 – 02/17 Victorian Open Long Course Championships
  • 02/15 – 02/17 British Colleges & Universities Long Course Championships (BUCS)
  • 02/15 – 02/17 Team Bath Grand Prix Level 1 Meet (England)
  • 02/16 – 02/17 OPEN FFBN Regional Championships** (Belgium)
  • 02/16 – 02/17 Swansea Aquatics Spring Long Course Open Meet (Wales)
  • 02/16 – 02/17 Konami Open (Japan)
  • 02/21 – 02/23 U Sports Swimming Championships (Canada)
  • 02/22 – 02/24 McCullagh International** (Ireland)
  • 02/22 – 02/24 Swimming South Africa Grand Prix #2 (Stellenbosch)
  • 02/23 – 02/24 Antwerp Diamond Speedo Race** (Belgium)

