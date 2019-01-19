Hear What Danish Olympian Mie Nielsen Loves About Belgium

2019 FLANDERS CUP

22-year-old Danish elite swimmer Mie Nielsen is competing at the 2019 Flanders Cup in Antwerp, Belgium, where the relay bronze medalist from Rio caught up with a local reporter.

Nielsen already captured one gold through the first day of competition, taking the women’s 50m backstroke just .01 ahead of Dutch maestro Maaike de Waard. Nielsen hit the wall first in 28.42 to de Waard’s runner-up result of 28.43.

Earlier this morning, Nielsen snagged the 7th seed in the women’s 100m freestyle in 56.90, but would wind up dropping the event. She tells the reporter it ‘was a bad race.’

The 6’0″ speedster also talks how she balances studying engineering and bio-technology with her swimming obligations, as well as how she is enjoying her multiple recent trips to Belgium.

Tomorrow, she’ll take on the 100m back and 50m free events to wrap up her Flanders Cup campaign.