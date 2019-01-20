Louisville Snags Verbal from Georgia HS Champ Adeline Farrington

Louisville’s women have been on a recruiting tear, and the latest addition is Dynamo Swim Club’s Adeline Farrington. She’ll join #12 Tristen Ulett, #13 Gabi Albiero and #14 Paige Hetrick in the Cardinals’ class of 2024.

I am extremely thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to swim at the University of Louisville!!! I could not have done it without the amazing support of my friends, family and coaches. I cannot wait to work with such an awesome team and coaching staff. So very thankful and excited to be a baby card 🖤❤️ #gocards

TOP TIMES

200y free – 1:49.96

500y free – 4:54.96

100y breast – 1:01.00

200y breast – 2:14.66

200y IM – 2:02.80

400y IM – 4:18.89

Farrington won both the 2017 and 2018 Georgia 6A titles in the 100 breast, and holds the 6A record from her 1:01.92 showing as a freshman in 2017. She was also on Johns Creek HS’s 200 free and medley relays, both of which won 2018 6A titles. At the 2018 Winter Jr Champs – East, Farrington’s top finish was a 17th place showing in the 100 breast.

Farrington is a strong breaststroker and IM’er, with impressive times in mid-distance freestyle. Her breaststroke capabilities add another dimension to this recruiting class, which is primarily made up of sprint free and fly specialists.

Louisville picked up a ton of points in breaststroke events at the 2018 ACC Championships, notably getting two swimmers into the 100 breast A final as well as four into the 200 breast A final, including 2018 ACC 200 breast champion Mariia Astashkina. Her and Morgan Friesen, both sophomores, lead Louisville in breaststroke right now, and Farrington will have a year of overlap with them.

