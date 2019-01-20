Columbia Edges Brown In Narrow Ivy League Dual

Columbia University vs. Brown University

Scores Women: Columbia 159 – Brown 141 Men: Columbia 163 – Brown 137



The men and women of Columbia University narrowly defeated their Ivy League foes from Brown University Friday evening at a dual meet held at the Percy Uris Natatorium at Columbia University in New York.

To start things off, the Columbia women swept the 200 medley relay, with the Columbia ‘B’ team posting a 1:44.27 to sneak past the Columbia ‘A’ team, which finished 2nd in 1:44.47. The ‘B’ team from Columbia outpaced the ‘A’ team on three of the four legs of the race, with the breaststroke being the only segment where the ‘A’ team came out on top. Brown’s ‘A’ team then took 3rd in 1:45.51.

Four women finished within 1.5 seconds of one another in the 1000, with Brown’s Julia Armitage getting to the wall first in 10:24.06. Michelle Guo, also from Brown, touched 2nd in 10:25.09, barely ahead of Allyssa Phelps from Columbia who took 3rd in 10:25.47, followed closely by Brown’s Emma Whall, who touched just 1/100th behind in 10:25.48.

A few events later, Brown finished 1-2-3 in the 200 fly, with Andrea Wei touching first in 2:03.02. Wei also won the 100 fly in 55.17, well ahead of runner-up Emma Wittmer of Brown, who posted a 56.34. Wei also posted the fastest 50 fly split in the 200 medley relay with a 24.57.

Columbia’s Mary Ashby swept the sprints, winning the 50 in 22.94 and the 100 in 50.08, though Brown managed to snag both 2nd and 3rd place in the 50, and 2nd, 3rd, and 4th in the 100. To close out the meet, Ashby led off Columbia’s ‘A’ freestyle relay in 50.07, the fastest split of any swimmer in the field, though not enough to outpace Brown’s ‘A’ team, which won in 3:23.91 to Columbia’s 3:26.07.

On the men’s side, Columbia’s ‘A’ squad touched first in the medley relay, recording a time of 1:29.72. Only one freestyler, Columbia’s Albert Gwo, managed to crack the 20-second barrier, posting a 19.89 to float Columbia to victory. Gwo later won the 50 in 20.43, placed 3rd in the 100 with a 46.00, and placed 4th in the 100 fly, where he posted a 50.36.

Unlike the women’s race, the men’s 1000 was dominated by Brian Tsau of Columbia, who registered a 9:26.65 to win by nearly 15 seconds over teammate Jack Scanlon, who touched in 9:41.43. Tsau also won the 500 in 4:34.16, well ahead of runner up and teammate Shawn Lou, who touched in 4:37.68, making them the only two men to break 4:40.

Though Brown only won 5 individual events, they managed to touch both first and second in the 400 freestyle relay, with the ‘A’ team winning in 3:02.34 and the ‘B’ team taking 2nd in 3:05.71. Brown’s other individual event wins came by way of Maximilian Pokutta in the 100 breast (57.80), Joon Sung in both the 200 and 100 butterfly (1:48.65 and 48.87), Nick Brown in the 200 backstroke (1:48.80), and Alex Park in the 200 IM (1:52.69).

From Columbia University

(Women)

NEW YORK — Columbia women’s swimming and diving claimed its third-straight Ivy League dual meet victory, defeating Brown, 159-141, at Percy Uris Natatorium on Friday evening.

The meet served as Senior Day for Columbia’s seven seniors: Jessica Antiles , Mary Ashby , Seanna Barrett , Miriyam Ghali , Arianna Noya , Maureen Rakovec and Kim Yang .

“The team came out with a lot of energy which helped us build up an early advantage,” said head coach Diana Caskey . “It was a very competitive meet, and we’re very excited to send our seniors out at home with a win.”

“I would also like to say a special thank you to Barnard President Sian Beilock for being a part of our Senior Day ceremony,” added Caskey. “Her support means a lot to our program and student-athletes.”

The Lions got out to a fast start as Columbia’s divers turned in the top three scores in the opening 3-meter springboard event. First-year Briget Rosendahl took the crown with a score of 274.66, followed by senior Kim Yang (247.73) and first-year Michelle Lee (245.33).

“The divers set the tone for the meet right from the start with a clean sweep of 3-meter,” said diving coach Scott Donie . “Great performances all around, especially by our first-years. Congrats to seniors Kim Yang and Seanna Barrett on amazing careers.”

In the opening swimming event, the Lions took first and second in the 200-yard medley relay. Columbia’s quartet of junior Lisa Zhang , junior Helen Wojdylo , first-year Kasey Karkoska and first-year Claire Lin turned in the winning time of 1:44.27.

From there, the two teams traded individual swimming wins for the first half of the meet, but Columbia held onto an 87-63 lead at the halfway point.

Senior Mary Ashby had a phenomenal showing, lowering her own Uris Pool record in the 50 freestyle to 22.94. She went on to also win the 100 free, going 50.08.

Rosendahl helped the Lions string together its first back-to-back individual event wins of the night, winning her second event of the night on 1-meter (260.33) to follow up Ashby’s pool-record swim. Lee took second (251.11) on 1-meter.

Sophomore Jessica He helped the Lions along by winning a pair of events. She claimed the 200 free (1:51.96) title early in the meet before bringing home the 500 free with a time of 5:04.51.

Needing just seven points to secure the team win, Antiles did what she does best and raced ahead for the 200 individual medley win, touching the wall in 2:03.33.

To cap off the night, Columbia recorded second and third place showings in the 400 free relay.

The Lions will have a few weeks break before their final dual meet of the season, traveling to face Dartmouth on Saturday, Feb. 2 at noon ET.

(Men)

NEW YORK — The Columbia men’s swimming and diving team earned its second-straight Ivy League victory on Saturday afternoon inside, earning a 163-137 victory over the visiting Brown Bears.

The Lions got out to a fast start, picking up victories in each of the first five events. Using that early momentum, Columbia never trailed in the outing.

“It was a good day,” said Columbia head coach Jim Bolster . “I felt pretty confident that if we swam the way I thought we could that we would be fine and we took care of things early on the meet and were able to change the lineup a bit towards the end. Getting out to a big lead allowed us the chance to wind it down a little bit towards the end.”

“We got off to a great start with the divers going 1-2,” added Bolster. “Kevin on his last dive pulled it out, so that was great. I felt like the first relay was going to be close and could potentially set the trend for the meet, and we won it so that was a good start. And then after the 1-2-3 finish in the 1,000, we just kind of rolled from there. It was a good day.”

The divers helped set the tone early, going 1-2 in the opening 3-meter springboard competition. Sophomore diver Jonathan Suckow took the title in 384.45 ahead of senior Kevin Fulton at 301.88. Suckow went on to also claim the 1-meter crown with a score of 407.78, while junior Shinya Kondo placed second at 281.40.

“Absolutely outstanding performances by all the guys,” said diving coach Scott Donie . “They continue to rise to the occasion and the hard work they have all put in is becoming more and more evident as the season progresses.”

Columbia’s squad of Cole Stevens , Nian-Guo Liu , Jonas Kistorp and Albert Gwo helped get the swimming performances going with a winning time of 1:29.72 in the 200-yard medley relay.

Senior Brian Tsau continued his strong showings in the distance events, winning both the 1,000 and 500 free. He handily won the 1,000 with a time of 9:26.65, ahead of teams Jack Scanlon (9:41.43) and David Wang (9:43.28). Tsau registered a 4:34.16 to take the 500.

In his signature event, Liu won the 200 free with ease, going 1:38.34. The junior went on to also claim the 100 free, touching the wall in 45.30.

Three additional Lions added individual wins on the day. Stevens tacked on nine points for Columbia, winning the 100 backstroke with a time of 49.95. Gwo took the 50 free in 20.43 and Wang claimed the 200 breaststroke, going 2:05.09.

The Lions were scheduled to face off against Bucknell Sunday, but due to weather the meet has been canceled. Columbia will return to action next Friday, Jan. 25, facing off against Navy at 2 p.m. ET at Uris Pool.

From Brown University

(Women)

NEW YORK, N.Y. – The Brown women’s swimming & diving team was edged by Columbia, 159-141, in an Ivy League meet on Friday night at Percy Uris Natatorium. Junior Sarah Welch (Beverly, Mass.) and freshman Andrea Wei (Hopkinton, Mass.) each recorded two individual victories for the Bears.

“I’m proud of how our women conducted themselves today – they navigated challenges as they came without hesitation and threw down some tough racing,” said head coach Kate Kovenock . “It will be good to get back to training tomorrow in preparation for our senior meet and Ivies.”

Columbia took the first two spots in the 200 medley relay to open competition as a team of freshman Allyson Ty (North Andover, Mass.), freshman Audrey Lukawski (San Francisco, Calif.), Wei and senior Maddie Salesky (San Rafael, Calif.) finished third with a time of 1:45.51.

Junior Julia Armitage (Cleveland Heights, Ohio) recorded the first individual victory of the night and did so in the 1000 freestyle (10:24.06). Freshman Michelle Guo (Falmouth, Mass.) also came in second (10:25.09) while freshman Emma Whall (Dover, N.H.) placed fourth (10:25.48). Guo was later Brown’s top finisher in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:05.93 while Whall again took fourth (5:08.14).

Senior Jackie Karpowicz (Wakefield, R.I.) came in second in the 200 freestyle, touching the wall in 1:52.55 while freshman Miku Takabayashi (Glastonbury, Conn.) came in fourth (1:52.38).

Welch next won the 100 backstroke (57.21) with Ty (57.98) and freshman Maija Ninness (Santa Barbara, Calif.) (58.97) taking fifth and sixth, respectively. Welch later won the 200 of the event in 2:01.07 with freshman Victoria Gong (Laguna Niguel, Calif.) also claiming third (2:04.35).

Lukawski was Brown’s top finisher in the 100 breaststroke in fifth place (1:06.00). She improved her performance in the 200 of the breaststroke and won the race in 2:19.94. Senior Kendall Crawford (Greenwood Village, Colo.) also came in fifth in the 200 (2:27.76).

The Bears went 1-2-3 in the 200 butterfly with Wei winning the event in 2:03.02. Freshman Caylene Rippon (Hershey, Pa.) took second in 2:04.25 and senior Emma Wittmer (Edina, Minn.) came in third in 2:04.49. Wei also took the victory in the 100 butterfly in 55.17 with Wittmer behind her in second (56.34) and Rippon in fourth (57.24).

Junior Marley Cross (Seattle, Wash.) and Salesky went 2-3 in the 50 freestyle with times of 23.72 and 23.89, respectively. Cross also finished second in the 100 freestyle (51.68) and was followed by Seaman (51.73, third) and Salesky (52.07, fourth).

The Bears went 2-3-4 in the 200 IM with Takabayashi coming in second in 2:05.23. Sophomore Han Nguyen (Los Gatos, Calif.) was third (2:05.41) and Lukawski was fourth (2:06.67).

In diving, Brown finished 4-5-6-7 in the 3M with freshman Liv Mitchell (Laguna Beach, Calif.) leading the group with a score of 243.09. Junior Julia Benz (Superior, Colo.) was the Bears’ top finisher in the 1M, coming in third with a mark of 248.85 while Mitchell was behind her in fifth (248.17).

Brown closed the meet by winning the 400 freestyle relay. Seaman, Salesky, Wittmer and Cross swam to a time of 3:23.91.

The Bears next return home to Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center to host Cornell on Saturday, Jan. 26 at noon for Senior Day.

(Men)

NEW YORK, N.Y. – The Brown men’s swimming & diving team was defeated by Columbia, 163-137, in an Ivy League meet on Saturday at Percy Uris Natatorium. Junior Joon Sung (Los Angeles, Calif.) highlighted the Bears’ performances with two individual victories and a relay win.

“The men did a solid job in our dual meet today against Columbia,” said head coach Chris Ip . “After the first few events, we saw the team adapt and refocus to take some important individual event victories. New swimmers stepped up for Bruno as the team started to show its depth. We look forward to hosting our Ivy League rivals Cornell next week for our senior meet and regular season finale.”

Brown began the meet taking second in the 200 medley relay, with the fastest dual meet time of the season (1:30.27). The relay consisted of Sung, sophomore Max Pokutta (Palo Alto, Calif.), senior Nicholas Brown (Sudbury, Mass.) and junior Alex Smilenov (Katy, Texas).

Junior William McNelis (Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich.) and freshman Trevor Labuda (Los Altos, Calif.) took third and fourth, respectively, on both boards.

Sophomore Michael Lincoln (Palo Alto, Calif.) took second in the 200 freestyle (1:40.60), followed by freshman Lucas Hess (Salt Lake City, Utah) in fourth place (1:43.04). Lincoln also went on to place third in the 500 freestyle (4:41.26) with Hess again following in fourth (4:45.16).

Junior Coley Sullivan (Louisville, Ky.) (50.72) and N. Brown (50.87) led the way for the Bears in the 100 backstroke, taking second and third, respectively. N. Brown would later win the 200 backstroke with a time of 1:48.80, with Sullivan following him in second (1:50.91) and freshman Reid Arwood (Asheville, N.C.) scoring fifth (1:52.54).

In the 100 breaststroke, Pokutta took the win in 57.80, with senior Carson Christuk (Newbury, Mass.) touching third (58.62). Pokutta would go on to place second in the 200 breaststroke (2:05.54), slightly ahead of freshman Ben Hayes (River Hills, Wis.)

who placed third (2:06.59).

Sung won both butterfly events for the Bears, with season-best times in both events, with a 48.87 in the 100 and a 1:48.65 in the 200. Hayes took second in the 200 butterfly behind Sung (1:51.08) and freshman I.I. Qiao (Naperville, Ill.) placed third behind Sung in the 100 (50.28).

In the sprints, it was junior Cody Cline (Wellington, Fla.) touching third in the 50 freestyle (20.80) and second in the 100 (45.39). Smilenov took fourth in the 50 (21.07) while junior Jagger Stephens (Agana Heights, Hagatna, Guam) took fourth in the 100 (46.26) behind Cline.

The Bears ended the meet with two big wins as sophomore Alex Park (Dix Hills, N.Y.) won the 200 IM with a season best time of 1:52.69, followed by Hayes in third (1:53.44). Shortly after, the Bears took the 400 freestyle relay in 3:02.34 with the team of Cline, Sullivan, Sung and Smilenov, and were able to hold Columbia off to also take second in the event with Stephens, Brown, Hess, and Lincoln (3:05.71).

The Bears next return home to Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center to host Cornell on Saturday, Jan. 26 at noon for Senior Day.