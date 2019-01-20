Peaty Blasts Sub-Minute 100 Breaststroke to Open Season

2019 Miami Super Challenge Meet Recap
- Queensland, Australia
- 50m LCM
- 19th January
- Results available via Meet Mobile
The Miami Super Challenge in Queensland, Australia wrapped up overnight with the highlight performance coming from British superstar Adam Peaty in his signature 100m breaststroke. Peaty swum a 1:00.21 in the heat to cruise into a 1st ranking for the final where he improved his time to a 59.72 comfortably the fastest time in the world this year.
Not far behind Peaty in the 100m breaststroke was 20-year-old teammate Edward Baxter who clocked in a 1:02.44 the 6th fastest time in the world this year. Baxter also swum to a victory in the 200m breaststroke in a 2:15.28.
The racing came after several weeks of heavy training with British teammates in Queensland, where the group was escaping the dreariness of the English winter. Peaty also swam the 50m breaststroke during the 50m freestyle event and finished in a solid 28.58.
Other Highlights:
- British teammates Katie Matts and Sarah Vasey cleaned up with a 1-2 finish in the women’s 100m breaststroke to match the men. Vasey took gold in a 1:09.33 while Matts finished close behind in a 1:09.98 both well clear of the rest of the field. Vasey also swum a 50m breaststroke during the 50m freestyle heats clocking a 32.65 while Matts finished in a 33.71. In the 200m breaststroke Matts took gold in a 2:31.29 to cap off her meet.
- Alice Stuart of TSS Aquatics took a win in the women’s 200m butterfly finishing in a 2:14.50, some 6 seconds clear of the rest of the field. Her lifetime best sits at 2:10.65 so this is a solid swim for early season. Teammate David Morgan had a similarly strong 100m butterfly hitting a 54.83 to win by close to 3 seconds.
- Brit Luke Greenbank powered his way to a 5 second victory in the 100m backstroke coming home in a 57.52. He also picked up gold in the 200m backstroke with a solid 2:02.29 just under 5 seconds out from his lifetime best of 1:57.49.
