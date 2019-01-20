Peaty Blasts Sub-Minute 100 Breaststroke to Open Season

2019 Miami Super Challenge Meet Recap

Queensland, Australia

50m LCM

19th January

Results available via Meet Mobile

The Miami Super Challenge in Queensland, Australia wrapped up overnight with the highlight performance coming from British superstar Adam Peaty in his signature 100m breaststroke. Peaty swum a 1:00.21 in the heat to cruise into a 1st ranking for the final where he improved his time to a 59.72 comfortably the fastest time in the world this year.

Not far behind Peaty in the 100m breaststroke was 20-year-old teammate Edward Baxter who clocked in a 1:02.44 the 6th fastest time in the world this year. Baxter also swum to a victory in the 200m breaststroke in a 2:15.28.

The racing came after several weeks of heavy training with British teammates in Queensland, where the group was escaping the dreariness of the English winter. Peaty also swam the 50m breaststroke during the 50m freestyle event and finished in a solid 28.58.

Other Highlights: