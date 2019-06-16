Julie Meynen Breaks Another Luxembourgish National Record In 100 Free

2019 CLOVIS PRO SWIM SERIES

Julie Meynen unloaded her second Luxembourgish National Record of the competition on the final night of the 2019 Pro Swim Series stop in Clovis, California, doing so in the women’s 100 freestyle.

Meynen touched in a time of 54.63, lowering her previous mark of 55.09 set at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio where she placed 25th.

Compared to her Rio swim, all of the difference came on the opening 50.

SPLIT COMPARISON

2016 Olympic Games: 26.85/28.24 = 55.09

2019 Clovis Pro Swim: 26.43/28.20 = 54.63

The 21-year-old placed third in a stacked final behind two members of the gold medal-winning U.S. 400 free relay at the 2017 World Championships: Mallory Comerford (53.90) and Kelsi Dahlia (54.56). Catie Deloof (54.91) and Louise Hansson (55.05) weren’t far behind in fourth and fifth.

On Saturday, Meynen lowered her National Record in the 50 free, a record that had also stood since the last Olympics. She went 25.08 to place second to Deloof and take out her Rio time of 25.12.

Meynen is a rising senior at Auburn University, coming off a successful junior campaign that included swimming on the Tigers’ SEC-winning 400 free relay.