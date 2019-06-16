Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Julie Meynen Breaks Another Luxembourgish National Record In 100 Free

2019 CLOVIS PRO SWIM SERIES

Julie Meynen unloaded her second Luxembourgish National Record of the competition on the final night of the 2019 Pro Swim Series stop in Clovis, California, doing so in the women’s 100 freestyle.

Meynen touched in a time of 54.63, lowering her previous mark of 55.09 set at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio where she placed 25th.

Compared to her Rio swim, all of the difference came on the opening 50.

SPLIT COMPARISON

  • 2016 Olympic Games: 26.85/28.24 = 55.09
  • 2019 Clovis Pro Swim: 26.43/28.20 = 54.63

The 21-year-old placed third in a stacked final behind two members of the gold medal-winning U.S. 400 free relay at the 2017 World Championships: Mallory Comerford (53.90) and Kelsi Dahlia (54.56). Catie Deloof (54.91) and Louise Hansson (55.05) weren’t far behind in fourth and fifth.

On Saturday, Meynen lowered her National Record in the 50 free, a record that had also stood since the last Olympics. She went 25.08 to place second to Deloof and take out her Rio time of 25.12.

Meynen is a rising senior at Auburn University, coming off a successful junior campaign that included swimming on the Tigers’ SEC-winning 400 free relay.

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Yozhik

Good example for those who considers that the number of national talents is proportional to the size of the population of the country. So there will be no need in the future to bring to the discussion for comparison the size and swimming successes of one or another American state.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
31 minutes ago

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James formerly competed for the Laurentian Voyageurs in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in February of 2018, placing 11th at the OUA Championships in the 200 IM, and graduated with a bachelor's degree in economics in May. He …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!