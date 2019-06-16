2019 Pro Swim Series-Clovis: Day 4 Race Videos

2019 CLOVIS PRO SWIM SERIES
- June 12-15, 2019
- Clovis, CA
During the final session of the 2019 Pro Swim Series, Brandon Fischer stole the show once again with yet another age-defying swim. Fischer won the 50 breast with a 27.26, setting another lifetime best. Fischer is now the second-fastest American this year, as well as the 17th-fastest world swimmer this year. Fischer also put himself as the 11th-fastest US performer in history.
Also moving up in the all-time rankings was 18-year-old Erica Sullivan. Sullivan won the women’s 1500 free final by over a minute with a new lifetime best of 15:55.25, breaking 16 minutes for the first time. Sullivan is now the second-fastest American and fourth-fastest world swimmer this year. Sullivan also moves to the 4th-fastest US performer and 16th-fastest world performer all-time. In the all-time 17-18 age group rankings, Sullivan is now third behind Kate Ziegler and Katie Ledecky.
Taking her fourth win of the weekend was Canadian Sydney Pickrem, who won the 200 IM with a 2:11.78. Pickrem has now completed an IM sweep as well as a 100/200 breast double.
Women’s 1500 Free- Timed Finals
- Pro Swim Series record: Katie Ledecky, 2018- 15:20.48
- 2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 16:49.19
Top 3:
- Erica Sullivan (SAND)- 15:55.25
- Mackenzie Padington (HPVC)- 16:56.58
- Ayumi Macias (MEX)- 16:56.76
Men’s 1500 Free- Timed Finals
- Pro Swim Series record: Jordan Wilimovsky, 2016- 14:53.12
- 2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 15:44.89
Top 3:
- Akaram Mahmoud (EGY)- 15:26.12
- Chris Wieser (DART)- 15:29.67
- Sawyer Grimes (SAND)- 15:38.28
Women’s 200 IM- Finals
- Pro Swim Series record: Katinka Hosszu, 2015- 2:08.66
- 2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 2:17.39
Top 3:
- Sydney Pickrem (UN-GU)- 2:11.78
- Emily Overholt (HPVC)- 2:13.45
- Monika Gonzalez-Hermosillo (MEX)- 2:14.54
Men’s 200 IM- Finals
- Pro Swim Series record: Michael Phelps, 2012- 1:56.32
- 2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 2:04.09
Top 3:
- Luca Urlando (DART)- 2:00.12
- Jarod Arroyo (FORK)- 2:03.29
- Erick Gordillo (GUA)- 2:05.22
Women’s 200 Back- Finals
- Pro Swim Series record: Taylor Ruck, 2018- 2:06.36
- 2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 2:14.69
Top 3:
- Isabelle Stadden (AQJT)- 2:08.67
- Sydney Pickrem (UN-GU)- 2:13.17
- Taylor McCoy (COUG)- 2:14.46
Men’s 200 Back- Finals
- Pro Swim Series record: Xu Jiayu, 2017- 1:55.04
- 2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 2:02.99
Top 3:
- Markus Thormeyer (HPVC)- 1:59.24
- Andy Song (MEX)- 2:02.73
- Harrison Lierz (EA)- 2:02.95
Women’s 50 Breast- Finals
- Pro Swim Series record: Lilly King, 2018- 29.62
Top 3:
- Alia Atkinson (SOFL)- 30.69
- Danielle Herrmann (CLOV)- 31.55
- Melissa Rodriguez (MEX)- 31.86
Men’s 50 Breast- Finals
- Pro Swim Series record: Felipe Lima, 2019- 26.97
Top 3:
- Brandon Fischer (LAC)- 27.26
- Pavel Romanov (ALPH)- 27.71
- Youssef Elkamash (PSC)- 27.89
Women’s 100 Free- Finals
- Pro Swim Series record: Sarah Sjostrom, 2016- 53.12
- 2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 56.29
Top 3:
- Mallory Comerford (UOFL)- 53.90
- Kelsi Dahlia (CARD)- 54.56
- Julie Meynen (FLNS)- 54.63
Men’s 100 Free- Finals
- Pro Swim Series record: Nathan Adrian, 2016- 48.00
- 2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 50.49
Top 3:
- Michael Chadwick (TE)- 48.70
- Cristian Quintero (TROJ)- 49.43
- Peter Holoda (PSC)- 49.46
