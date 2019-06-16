2019 Pro Swim Series-Clovis: Day 4 Race Videos

2019 CLOVIS PRO SWIM SERIES

During the final session of the 2019 Pro Swim Series, Brandon Fischer stole the show once again with yet another age-defying swim. Fischer won the 50 breast with a 27.26, setting another lifetime best. Fischer is now the second-fastest American this year, as well as the 17th-fastest world swimmer this year. Fischer also put himself as the 11th-fastest US performer in history.

Also moving up in the all-time rankings was 18-year-old Erica Sullivan. Sullivan won the women’s 1500 free final by over a minute with a new lifetime best of 15:55.25, breaking 16 minutes for the first time. Sullivan is now the second-fastest American and fourth-fastest world swimmer this year. Sullivan also moves to the 4th-fastest US performer and 16th-fastest world performer all-time. In the all-time 17-18 age group rankings, Sullivan is now third behind Kate Ziegler and Katie Ledecky.

Taking her fourth win of the weekend was Canadian Sydney Pickrem, who won the 200 IM with a 2:11.78. Pickrem has now completed an IM sweep as well as a 100/200 breast double.

