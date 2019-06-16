Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 Pro Swim Series-Clovis: Day 4 Race Videos

2019 CLOVIS PRO SWIM SERIES

During the final session of the 2019 Pro Swim Series, Brandon Fischer stole the show once again with yet another age-defying swim. Fischer won the 50 breast with a 27.26, setting another lifetime best. Fischer is now the second-fastest American this year, as well as the 17th-fastest world swimmer this year. Fischer also put himself as the 11th-fastest US performer in history.

Also moving up in the all-time rankings was 18-year-old Erica Sullivan. Sullivan won the women’s 1500 free final by over a minute with a new lifetime best of 15:55.25, breaking 16 minutes for the first time. Sullivan is now the second-fastest American and fourth-fastest world swimmer this year. Sullivan also moves to the 4th-fastest US performer and 16th-fastest world performer all-time. In the all-time 17-18 age group rankings, Sullivan is now third behind Kate Ziegler and Katie Ledecky.

Taking her fourth win of the weekend was Canadian Sydney Pickrem, who won the 200 IM with a 2:11.78. Pickrem has now completed an IM sweep as well as a 100/200 breast double.

Women’s 1500 Free- Timed Finals

  • Pro Swim Series record: Katie Ledecky, 2018- 15:20.48
  • 2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 16:49.19

Top 3:

  1. Erica Sullivan (SAND)- 15:55.25
  2. Mackenzie Padington (HPVC)- 16:56.58
  3. Ayumi Macias (MEX)- 16:56.76

Men’s 1500 Free- Timed Finals

  • Pro Swim Series record: Jordan Wilimovsky, 2016- 14:53.12
  • 2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 15:44.89

Top 3:

  1. Akaram Mahmoud (EGY)- 15:26.12
  2. Chris Wieser (DART)- 15:29.67
  3. Sawyer Grimes (SAND)- 15:38.28

Women’s 200 IM- Finals

  • Pro Swim Series record: Katinka Hosszu, 2015- 2:08.66
  • 2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 2:17.39

Top 3:

  1. Sydney Pickrem (UN-GU)- 2:11.78
  2. Emily Overholt (HPVC)- 2:13.45
  3. Monika Gonzalez-Hermosillo (MEX)- 2:14.54

Men’s 200 IM- Finals

  • Pro Swim Series record: Michael Phelps, 2012- 1:56.32
  • 2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 2:04.09

Top 3:

  1. Luca Urlando (DART)- 2:00.12
  2. Jarod Arroyo (FORK)- 2:03.29
  3. Erick Gordillo (GUA)- 2:05.22

Women’s 200 Back- Finals

  • Pro Swim Series record: Taylor Ruck, 2018- 2:06.36
  • 2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 2:14.69

Top 3:

  1. Isabelle Stadden (AQJT)- 2:08.67
  2. Sydney Pickrem (UN-GU)- 2:13.17
  3. Taylor McCoy (COUG)- 2:14.46

Men’s 200 Back- Finals

  • Pro Swim Series record: Xu Jiayu, 2017- 1:55.04
  • 2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 2:02.99

Top 3:

  1. Markus Thormeyer (HPVC)- 1:59.24
  2. Andy Song (MEX)- 2:02.73
  3. Harrison Lierz (EA)- 2:02.95

Women’s 50 Breast- Finals

  • Pro Swim Series record: Lilly King, 2018- 29.62

Top 3:

  1. Alia Atkinson (SOFL)- 30.69
  2. Danielle Herrmann (CLOV)- 31.55
  3. Melissa Rodriguez (MEX)- 31.86

Men’s 50 Breast- Finals

  • Pro Swim Series record: Felipe Lima, 2019- 26.97

Top 3:

  1. Brandon Fischer (LAC)- 27.26
  2. Pavel Romanov (ALPH)- 27.71
  3. Youssef Elkamash (PSC)- 27.89

Women’s 100 Free- Finals

  • Pro Swim Series record: Sarah Sjostrom, 2016- 53.12
  • 2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 56.29

Top 3:

  1. Mallory Comerford (UOFL)- 53.90
  2. Kelsi Dahlia (CARD)- 54.56
  3. Julie Meynen (FLNS)- 54.63

Men’s 100 Free- Finals

  • Pro Swim Series record: Nathan Adrian, 2016- 48.00
  • 2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 50.49

Top 3:

  1. Michael Chadwick (TE)- 48.70
  2. Cristian Quintero (TROJ)- 49.43
  3. Peter Holoda (PSC)- 49.46

