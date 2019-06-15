Julie Meynen Delivers New Luxembourgish 50 Free National Record at Clovis PSS

2019 CLOVIS PRO SWIM SERIES

Luxembourg’s Julie Meynen broke her own Luxembourgish National Record in the 50 meter freestyle at the Clovis stop of the Pro Swim Series with a time of 25.08. That mark lowers her previous best time and National Record of 25.12 set in 2016 in the prelims of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

Meynen placed 2nd in the finals of the women’s 50 meter freestyle in Clovis behind American Catie DeLoof, who recorded a time of 24.99 in Clovis, getting to the wall ahead of U.S. National Teamers Mallory Comerford (25.21) and Kelsi Dahlia (25.28).

Meynen came very close to her National Record at the Bloomington stop of the 2019 Pro Swim Series in May, where she recorded a time of 25.13, good for 969 FINA points. Also in Bloomington, Meynen put up a 55.34 in the 100 freestyle, just .25 off her National Record in that race, also set at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

A rising senior at the University of Auburn, Meynen contributed to the Tigers SEC Championships success with a 5th-place finish in the 100 freestyle (47.80) and a 6th-place finish in the 50, with a time of 22.05. Meynen split a 47.54 on the 2nd leg of Auburn’s SEC-winning 400 free relay, and contributed a 21.69 split as the third leg of Auburn’s 200 freestyle relay, helping the Tigers place 2nd. At the 2019 Women’s NCAA Championships, Meynen placed 15th in the 50 freestyle in 22.18, and helped Auburn to a 6th-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay with a 47.79 split swimming 2nd, a 7th-place finish in the 200 free relay with a 21.92 split, and an 11th-place finish in the 400 medley relay, delivering a 47.44 over the final 100 yards.