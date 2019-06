Julie Meynen Delivers New Luxembourgish 50 Free National Record at Clovis PSS Luxembourg’s Julie Meynen broke her own National Record in the 50 meter freestyle at the Clovis stop of the Pro Swim Series with a time of 25.08.

Barcellona Day1: Pignatiello Record 1500-Miressi Secondo-Castiglioni Terza MARE NOSTRUM TOUR 2019 – BARCELLONA Sabato 15 – Domenica 16 Giugno 2019 Vasca Lunga 50metri CN Sant Andreu –…

2019 Pro Swim Series- Clovis: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap Sydney Pickrem will contest in her prime event, the 200 IM, while Brandon Fischer has another opportunity for an age-defying breaststroke swim.

Lidon Munoz Becomes First Spanish Woman Sub-25 In 50 Free Lidon Munoz became the first Spanish woman to break 25 seconds in the 50 free in Barcelona, winning bronze in a time of 24.91.

Smith Delivers 100 Back WJR, King & Miller Appear at Counsilman Classic Now the 9th-fastest performer all-time, Smith is a mere 0.22 away from Missy Franklin’s National Age Group Record of 58.33.

2019 Mare Nostrum – Barcelona: Day 1 Finals Live Recap Katinka Hosszu will aim to sweep the women’s 400 IM across the 2019 Mare Nostrum Tour on day one in Barcelona. She’ll also contest the 100 fly

Paris 2024 Loses Potential Sponsor Total Due to Environmental Focus Total, one of the world’s largest oil companies, has announced it will withdraw from its plans to bid to sponsor the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.