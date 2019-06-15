Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 Pro Swim Series- Clovis: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2019 CLOVIS PRO SWIM SERIES

Among the races to watch on the final day of PSS competition for the season, Canadian record-holder Sydney Pickrem will contest in her prime event, the 200 IM.

Also competing in the 200 IM is 200 fly 17-18 NAG record-holder Luca Urlando. Urlando comes in the 200 IM with the top seed of 2:00.34. Currently, Urlando stands as the 5th-fastest American time this year and the 11th-fastest 17-18 swimmer in history.

As always this weekend, keep an eye on comeback swimmer Brandon Fischer. With now 2 lifetime bests in the 100/200 breast at 30 years old, Fischer has an opportunity to throw down another age-defying swim in the 50 breast. In the 100 breast final on Thursday, Fischer’s first 50 was a 27.66, unofficially marking another lifetime best and putting up the 6th-fastest American time this year.

Women’s 200 IM- Prelims

  • Pro Swim Series record: Katinka Hosszu, 2015- 2:08.66
  • 2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 2:17.39

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Men’s 200 IM- Prelims

  • Pro Swim Series record: Michael Phelps, 2012- 1:56.32
  • 2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 2:04.09

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Women’s 200 Back- Prelims

  • Pro Swim Series record: Taylor Ruck, 2018- 2:06.36
  • 2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 2:14.69

Top 8 Qualifiers:

 

Men’s 200 Back- Prelims

  • Pro Swim Series record: Xu Jiayu, 2017- 1:55.04
  • 2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 2:02.99

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Women’s 50 Breast- Prelims

  • Pro Swim Series record: Lilly King, 2018- 29.62

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Men’s 50 Breast- Prelims

  • Pro Swim Series record: Felipe Lima, 2019- 26.97

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Women’s 100 Free- Prelims

  • Pro Swim Series record: Sarah Sjostrom, 2016- 53.12
  • 2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 56.29

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Men’s 100 Free- Prelims

  • Pro Swim Series record: Nathan Adrian, 2016- 48.00
  • 2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 50.49

Top 8 Qualifiers:

 

1
Shibly

Luca urlando a lock in 200 butterfly at the Tokyo Olympic…

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
4 minutes ago

