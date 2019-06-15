Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Lidon Munoz Becomes First Spanish Woman Sub-25 In 50 Free

2019 MARE NOSTRUM – BARCELONA

Lidon Munoz became the first Spanish woman ever under 25 seconds in the LCM 50 freestyle and did so on home soil, placing third at the Mare Nostrum Tour stop in Barcelona in a time of 24.91.

Munoz held the previous record at 25.06, a swim done last June in Tarragona, Spain at the Circuit Català de Trofeus.

She also currently owns the National Record in the long course 100 free (54.48), along with the short course 50 free (24.27) and 100 IM (1:00.69).

Reigning Olympic champion Pernille Blume of Denmark won the gold in a time of 24.36, with Russian Record holder Maria Kameneva the silver medalist in 24.75. Munoz’s 24.91 edged out Anna Hopkin (24.99) of Great Britain and Michelle Coleman (25.03) of Sweden in a tight race for bronze.

Munoz now moves into a tie for 25th in the world this season with both Hopkin and German Jessica Felsner.

Most recently on the international stage, the now 23-year-old placed 10th in the 50 free and ninth in the 100 free at the 2018 European Championships in Glasgow, and then placed 16th in the 50, 18th in the 100, and 14th in the 100 IM at the Short Course World Championships in Hangzhou.

On Sunday Munoz will compete in the 50 back and 100 free, where she comes in ranked 17th and 8th respectively.

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
WV Swammer

Any relation to former world record holder Rafael Muñoz?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
5 seconds ago

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James formerly competed for the Laurentian Voyageurs in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in February of 2018, placing 11th at the OUA Championships in the 200 IM, and graduated with a bachelor's degree in economics in May. He …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!