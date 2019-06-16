Top 200 IM Seed Angel Martinez Scratches, Arroyo/Urlando to Face Off

2019 CLOVIS PRO SWIM SERIES

In the last finals session of the Pro Swim Series this season, top 200 IM seed Angel Martinez and #3 qualifier Daniel Roy have scratched their finals swims. Martinez came in the meet with a top time of 2:05.29, while Roy finished tenths behind in a 2:05.58.

The top 2 seeds in the event this evening are teenage phenoms Jarod Arroyo and Luca Urlando. Arroyo comes in the now-top seed with a 2:05.54 while Urlando sits a tenth behind in a 2:05.64. Arroyo’s lifetime best stands at a 2:02.37 while Urlando’s LTB is right at the barrier with a 2:00.34.

More Notable Scratches: