Top 200 IM Seed Angel Martinez Scratches, Arroyo/Urlando to Face Off

2019 CLOVIS PRO SWIM SERIES
- June 12-15, 2019
- Clovis, CA
- Meet Information
- Psych Sheet
- Live stream
- Live results
In the last finals session of the Pro Swim Series this season, top 200 IM seed Angel Martinez and #3 qualifier Daniel Roy have scratched their finals swims. Martinez came in the meet with a top time of 2:05.29, while Roy finished tenths behind in a 2:05.58.
The top 2 seeds in the event this evening are teenage phenoms Jarod Arroyo and Luca Urlando. Arroyo comes in the now-top seed with a 2:05.54 while Urlando sits a tenth behind in a 2:05.64. Arroyo’s lifetime best stands at a 2:02.37 while Urlando’s LTB is right at the barrier with a 2:00.34.
More Notable Scratches:
- Alex Boratto, #5 seed in the 200 back, has opted out of finals tonight. Earlier in the meet, Boratto’s best finishes where in the 50 and 100 back, where he placed 11th in both of them. #8 seed Patrick Conaton has also scratched out of the event.
- Jimmy Deiparine has scratched his #7 seed in the men’s 50 breast tonight. In the 100 breast, his only other swim this meet, the 26-year-old placed 11th in the B-final.
1:57
how do i delet coments
Lmao