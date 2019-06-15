Fu Yuanhui Clocks Season-Best 100 Back At Chinese Summer Nats

2019 CHINESE SUMMER SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, June 13th – Sunday, June 16th

Ganzhou, Jiangxi

LCM

Last Chance Qualifier for World Championships

*Results only available through Chinese app

Day 2 of the 2019 Chinese Summer Swimming Championships concluded yesterday in Guangzhou, with teenager Yin Jiahe taking the women’s 200m free.

Yin hit the wall in 2:01.02 to clear the field by .31. Jiahe’s birth year is listed as 2005, so the swimmer is merely 14 or 15 years of age with that gold medal-worthy time.

The women’s 200m breast saw Yu Yiting take the gold in 2:28.62, while Li Chao reaped the same result in the men’s 400m IM, clocking 4:21.52. For Yu, the teen already took 50m breast gold last night in a mark of 31.76.

Fu Yuanhui doubled up on her 50m back victory from night 1 with a solid swim of 59.57 in the 100m back to collect more hardware. She nailed a mark of 27.66 in that 50, with her sub-minute result tonight now frog-hopping Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu to become the 9th fastest in the world this season.

Entering the meet, Fu’s season-best was the 59.60 logged at the FINA Champions Series on her home turf in April.

