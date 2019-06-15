Fu Yuanhui Clocks Season-Best 100 Back At Chinese Summer Nats

2019 CHINESE SUMMER SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, June 13th – Sunday, June 16th
- Ganzhou, Jiangxi
- LCM
- Last Chance Qualifier for World Championships
*Results only available through Chinese app
Day 2 of the 2019 Chinese Summer Swimming Championships concluded yesterday in Guangzhou, with teenager Yin Jiahe taking the women’s 200m free.
Yin hit the wall in 2:01.02 to clear the field by .31. Jiahe’s birth year is listed as 2005, so the swimmer is merely 14 or 15 years of age with that gold medal-worthy time.
The women’s 200m breast saw Yu Yiting take the gold in 2:28.62, while Li Chao reaped the same result in the men’s 400m IM, clocking 4:21.52. For Yu, the teen already took 50m breast gold last night in a mark of 31.76.
Fu Yuanhui doubled up on her 50m back victory from night 1 with a solid swim of 59.57 in the 100m back to collect more hardware. She nailed a mark of 27.66 in that 50, with her sub-minute result tonight now frog-hopping Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu to become the 9th fastest in the world this season.
Entering the meet, Fu’s season-best was the 59.60 logged at the FINA Champions Series on her home turf in April.
2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 100 BACK
MASSE
58.16
|2
|Taylor
RUCK
|CAN
|58.55
|04/03
|2
|Regan
SMITH
|USA
|58.55
|06/15
|4
|Olivia
SMOLIGA
|USA
|58.73
|04/12
|5
|Margherita
PANZIERA
|ITA
|58.92
|04/04
|6
|Kathleen
BAKER
|USA
|59.05
|03/22
|7
|Minna
ATHERTON
|AUS
|59.20
|06/10
|8
|Kaylee
McKEOWN
|AUS
|59.28
|06/10
|9
|Katinka
HOSSZU
|HUN
|59.58
|05/12
|10
|Yuanhui
FU
|CHN
|59.60
|04/27
Additional Winners:
- Li Guangyuan hit the wall first in the men’s 200m back in 1:58.67, doubling up on his 200m free victory from night 1.
- The men’s 1500m free saw Pan Zhanle (birth year 2004) registered a winning effort of 15:33.48, while Zhang Zhoujian took 50m free gold in 22.87.
- Zheng Yao and Zhang Sishi tied in the women’s 50m free sprint, each earning a result of 25.91 to share the podium.
- Shen Hao took 100m breast gold in 1:01.11 tonight.
Yin is 13.