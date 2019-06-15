Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Fu Yuanhui Clocks Season-Best 100 Back At Chinese Summer Nats

2019 CHINESE SUMMER SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Thursday, June 13th – Sunday, June 16th
  • Ganzhou, Jiangxi
  • LCM
  • Last Chance Qualifier for World Championships

*Results only available through Chinese app

Day 2 of the 2019 Chinese Summer Swimming Championships concluded yesterday in Guangzhou, with teenager Yin Jiahe taking the women’s 200m free.

Yin hit the wall in 2:01.02 to clear the field by .31. Jiahe’s birth year is listed as 2005, so the swimmer is merely 14 or 15 years of age with that gold medal-worthy time.

The women’s 200m breast saw Yu Yiting take the gold in 2:28.62, while Li Chao reaped the same result in the men’s 400m IM, clocking 4:21.52. For Yu, the teen already took 50m breast gold last night in a mark of 31.76.

Fu Yuanhui doubled up on her 50m back victory from night 1 with a solid swim of 59.57 in the 100m back to collect more hardware. She nailed a mark of 27.66 in that 50, with her sub-minute result tonight now frog-hopping Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu to become the 9th fastest in the world this season.

Entering the meet, Fu’s season-best was the 59.60 logged at the FINA Champions Series on her home turf in April.

2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 100 BACK

KylieCAN
MASSE
04/03
58.16
2Taylor
RUCK		CAN58.5504/03
2Regan
SMITH		USA58.5506/15
4Olivia
SMOLIGA		USA58.7304/12
5Margherita
PANZIERA		ITA58.9204/04
6Kathleen
BAKER		USA59.0503/22
7Minna
ATHERTON		AUS59.2006/10
8Kaylee
McKEOWN		AUS59.2806/10
9Katinka
HOSSZU		HUN59.5805/12
10Yuanhui
FU		CHN59.6004/27
View Top 30»

Additional Winners:

  • Li Guangyuan hit the wall first in the men’s 200m back in 1:58.67, doubling up on his 200m free victory from night 1.
  • The men’s 1500m free saw Pan Zhanle (birth year 2004) registered a winning effort of 15:33.48, while Zhang Zhoujian took 50m free gold in 22.87.
  • Zheng Yao and Zhang Sishi tied in the women’s 50m free sprint, each earning a result of 25.91 to share the podium.
  • Shen Hao took 100m breast gold in 1:01.11 tonight.

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
MÊME

Yin is 13.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
9 seconds ago

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!