World C’ships Broadcast Deal Yet To Be Struck In Australia

The 2019 Australian Swimming World Trials concluded in Brisbane last night, where the nation saw one of its most successful domestic championship meets in recent years. The meet rendered a stellar squad of 27 men and women, veterans and emerging athletes, headed to Gwangju, Korea next month to take on the world.

However, fans in Australia may be left in the dark as to how the team fares against the best of the best, as its sports governing body has yet to sell the broadcast rights to the largest competitive aquatic event outside of the Olympic Games.

Per The Daily Telegraph ($), no Australian broadcaster has bought the rights to the 2019 World Championships due to the high fee FINA is demanding. If this situation holds, the only opportunity for Australians to view the championships would be via FINA’s own online streaming service.

However, this isn’t something entirely new, as the Aussie World Swimming Trials itself was without a television broadcast. Prelims and finals were only available via live streaming.

Swimming Australia told SwimSwam, “Swimming Australia does not have the rights to the World Swimming Championships so we cannot live stream it.”

The World Championships kick-off on July 12th, therefore, a deal may yet be struck.