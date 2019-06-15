Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

World C’ships Broadcast Deal Yet To Be Struck In Australia

The 2019 Australian Swimming World Trials concluded in Brisbane last night, where the nation saw one of its most successful domestic championship meets in recent years. The meet rendered a stellar squad of 27 men and women, veterans and emerging athletes, headed to Gwangju, Korea next month to take on the world.

However, fans in Australia may be left in the dark as to how the team fares against the best of the best, as its sports governing body has yet to sell the broadcast rights to the largest competitive aquatic event outside of the Olympic Games.

Per The Daily Telegraph ($)no Australian broadcaster has bought the rights to the 2019 World Championships due to the high fee FINA is demanding. If this situation holds, the only opportunity for Australians to view the championships would be via FINA’s own online streaming service.

However, this isn’t something entirely new, as the Aussie World Swimming Trials itself was without a television broadcast. Prelims and finals were only available via live streaming.

Swimming Australia told SwimSwam, “Swimming Australia does not have the rights to the World Swimming Championships so we cannot live stream it.”

The World Championships kick-off on July 12th, therefore, a deal may yet be struck.

3
Leave a Reply

3 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Swimmer

“due to the high fee FINA is demanding”. Shocking.

Vote Up70Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Torchbearer

If I can watch it without Giaan Rooney commentating, I will be happy with the live stream. But seriously, for FINA to throw away one of its largest markets and biggest fan bases is really stupid.
I will be in Myanmar for the first half, suspect I will be streaming there!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
34 minutes ago
Taa

I just wonder why the Australian rights fee doesn’t get returned to Swimming Australia. Or at least most of it. Same with other countries. Do we really let FINA keep all this money made off the swimming powers.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
31 minutes ago

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!