Regan Smith Lowers 100 Back Junior World Record Again – 58.45

2019 COUNSILMAN CLASSIC

June 12th-15th, 2019

Indianapolis, Indiana (IUPUI)

LCM (50m) pool

Live Webcast

Results on Meet Mobile: “2019 Counsilman Classic”

After lowering her 100 back junior world record by close to three-tenths this morning at the Counsilman Classic in Indianapolis, rising American star Regan Smith took off another tenth tonight to lower it for the third time in the last month.

The 17-year-old scorched her way to a time of 58.45 tonight, improving on her prelim record of 58.55. Less than a month ago at the Bloomington Pro Series she had set the record in 58.82, improving on her 58.83 from the 2018 U.S. National Championships.

SPLIT COMPARISON (2019 SWIMS)

Bloomington PSS: 28.48/30.34 = 58.82

Counsilman Prelims: 28.46/30.09 = 58.55

Counsilman Finals: 28.30/30.15 = 58.45

She moves into sole second in the world this year, trailing only Kylie Masse (58.16).

Smith has now broken the record six times – seven if you include tying herself.

Taylor Ruck took down Minna Atherton‘s 2016 record of 59.34 at the 2017 World Juniors in Indianapolis, but Smith followed by going 59.11 in the final to break the record. She equalled that time leading off the women’s medley relay to tie it, and had also gone 58.95 on the mixed medley relay at the meet but that swim wasn’t recognized as an official WJR.

She then broke the record in the prelims at Nationals in 59.09, and then again in the final in 58.83 (which is still the 15-16 NAG). And now, of course, the three new records in 2019.

The swim moves her up one spot in the historical rankings, jumping from tied for eighth with Ruck to tied for seventh with 2016 Olympic champion Katinka Hosszu.

All-Time Performers, Women’s 100 Back

The 58.33 on the list from Missy Franklin is actually the fastest ever swim from a junior swimmer, done at the 2012 Olympics where she won gold, but is not the junior world record due to the fact they didn’t start being recognized until 2014. Franklin’s swim is, however, the official NAG for USA Swimming in the 17-18 age group.