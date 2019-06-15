Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Regan Smith Blasts 100 Back World Junior Record in Counsilman Prelims – 58.55

2019 COUNSILMAN CLASSIC

  • June 12th-15th, 2019
  • Indianapolis, Indiana (IUPUI)
  • LCM (50m) pool
  • Live Webcast
  • Results on Meet Mobile: “2019 Counsilman Classic”

American teenage phenom Regan Smith took down her own world junior record in the 100 back this morning at the 2019 Counsilman Classic in Indianapolis, going 58.55.

Smith, 17, split 28.46/30.09 en route to her top seed — by well over four seconds — for tonight. Her previous best time and WJR of 58.82 was recent, swum at the 2019 Pro Swim Series stop in Bloomington last month. In that swim, she was 28.48/30.34.

She’s now only .22 seconds off Missy Franklin’s National Age Group record from 2012, which stands at 58.33 (the world junior record stat is a relatively new one, and only swims from 2014 or later are eligible). Smith has already been having a stellar meet in Indiana, going a multiple PRs in the 200 free Saturday; she was 2:00.15 in prelims, then 1:58.44 in finals. She also hit a best time of 4:10.33 in the 400 free and 55.87 in the 100.

With Saturday’s swim, Smith becomes the No. 9 performer in world history, tied with Canada’s Taylor Ruck. She’s the No. 3 American behind only Franklin and current world record holder Kathleen Baker (58.00).

Ruck and Smith are now tied with the No. 2 swims in the world this year behind Kylie Masse’s 58.16.

2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 100 BACK

KylieCAN
MASSE
04/03
58.16
2Taylor
RUCK		CAN58.5504/03
2Regan
SMITH		USA58.5506/15
4Olivia
SMOLIGA		USA58.7304/12
5Margherita
PANZIERA		ITA58.9204/04
View Top 30»

Smith is the American record holder in the short course 200 back and briefly held the record in the short course 100, with both swims coming in March of this year.

In This Story

15
Leave a Reply

10 Comment threads
5 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
15 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Marsh

She’s on fire

Vote Up110Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Wild Bill

Lots of ” new ” talent for 2020.

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Dee

Christ this generation of American kids is scary

Vote Up190Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Caleb

Crazy to think that either Smith, baker or Smoliga will be sitting out the Olympic 100 back. Not to mention a lot of other fast women.

Vote Up140Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
BSD

Don’t rule out Bacon either, I think she has a shot

Vote Up6-8Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
ArtVanDeLegh10

She’s got over 1 second to drop. That’s a lot for anyone.

Vote Up4-1Vote Down Reply
13 minutes ago
Elmo

Think Grevers Murphy Plummer in 16. Somebody was staying home.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
9 seconds ago

About Torrey Hart

Torrey Hart

Torrey is from Oakland, CA, and majors in media studies and American studies at Claremont McKenna College, where she swims distance freestyle for the Claremont-Mudd-Scripps team. Outside of SwimSwam, she has bylines at Yahoo Sports, SB Nation, and The Student Life newspaper.

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!