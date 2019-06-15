Regan Smith Blasts 100 Back World Junior Record in Counsilman Prelims – 58.55

2019 COUNSILMAN CLASSIC

June 12th-15th, 2019

Indianapolis, Indiana (IUPUI)

LCM (50m) pool

American teenage phenom Regan Smith took down her own world junior record in the 100 back this morning at the 2019 Counsilman Classic in Indianapolis, going 58.55.

Smith, 17, split 28.46/30.09 en route to her top seed — by well over four seconds — for tonight. Her previous best time and WJR of 58.82 was recent, swum at the 2019 Pro Swim Series stop in Bloomington last month. In that swim, she was 28.48/30.34.

She’s now only .22 seconds off Missy Franklin’s National Age Group record from 2012, which stands at 58.33 (the world junior record stat is a relatively new one, and only swims from 2014 or later are eligible). Smith has already been having a stellar meet in Indiana, going a multiple PRs in the 200 free Saturday; she was 2:00.15 in prelims, then 1:58.44 in finals. She also hit a best time of 4:10.33 in the 400 free and 55.87 in the 100.

With Saturday’s swim, Smith becomes the No. 9 performer in world history, tied with Canada’s Taylor Ruck. She’s the No. 3 American behind only Franklin and current world record holder Kathleen Baker (58.00).

Ruck and Smith are now tied with the No. 2 swims in the world this year behind Kylie Masse’s 58.16.

Smith is the American record holder in the short course 200 back and briefly held the record in the short course 100, with both swims coming in March of this year.