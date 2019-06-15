Trey Freeman Drops 1500 FR For 100 FR in Final Clovis Prelims Session

2019 CLOVIS PRO SWIM SERIES

After clinching 200 and 400 free wins, Trey Freeman has decided to drop the 1500 free and only focus on the 100 free. On Thursday, Freeman won the 200 free with a 1:47.86, the 6th-fastest American time this year. His time was also 0.16s from his lifetime best of 1:47.70 from last summer’s Nationals. In the 400 free on Friday, Freeman swept the competition with another near-lifetime best of 3:49.16, ranking #2 in the nation behind Zane Grothe.

In the 100 free, Freeman sits in 17th with his seed time of 50.12 from 2017’s summer Nationals meet. The top seed in the event are Tate Jackson and 200 free runner-up Townley Haas, both seeded with a 48.20. More notable entries are #3 Michael Chadwick (48.44), #8 Matt Grevers (49.18), 50 free champ #10 Bradley Tandy (49.50), #14 Ryan Coetzee (49.88), and #16 Luca Urlando (49.97).

Scratching out of the final day in Clovis is Amy Bilquist, who chose to forego both her 200 back and 100 free prelims swims. Earlier in the meet, Bilquist placed second in the 50 back A-final on Thursday and placed 9th in the 50 free prelims on Friday.

Holding the top seed in the women’s 200 back is 16-year-old Isabelle Stadden (2:08.34), who won the 100 back on Friday in a sub-minute swim of 59.71. Meanwhile, Mallory Comerford sits on top of the 100 free seeds with her entry time of 52.59.

Other Notable Prelims Scratches: