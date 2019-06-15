It’s 2021 Day! Here’s a Look at the 2020 Verbals We’ve Already Written About

June 15, 2019. According to the new NCAA rules, today is the day that high school sophomores, most of whom have finished the school year and are considered rising juniors, can begin talking to college coaches. (Click here for more information about class of 2021 recruiting.) That is a year and two weeks earlier than what was allowed for the high school class of 2019, now graduating and preparing to head off to their first year of collegiate swimming and diving.

Under the old rules, coaches and athletes couldn’t have conversations until July 1st. But now, two weeks short of that date, we’ve already written 259 articles about rising seniors who have verbally committed to swim/dive in college. (We’re adding articles every day, so keep refreshing this page to get the latest articles!)

Among the 259 verbal commitments about which we have already reported are 15 of the top-20 boys and 17 of the top-20 girls:

Rank Top 20 Boys from 2020 Verbal Commitment Top 20 Girls from 2020 Verbal Commitment 1 Carson Foster Texas Regan Smith — 2 Gianluca Urlando Georgia Alex Walsh Virginia 3 Destin Lasco Cal Olivia Bray Texas 4 Adam Chaney — Isabelle Stadden Cal 5 Jake Magahey Georgia Phoebe Bacon Wisconsin 6 Matt Brownstead Virginia Lillie Nordmann — 7 Forrest Frazier Cal Emma Sticklen Texas 8 Jake Mitchell Michigan Abby Arens NC State 9 Coby Carrozza Texas Anna Keating Virginia 10 Ethan Heasley Texas Kaitlyn Dobler USC 11 Ethan Hu — Emma Wyant Virginia 12 Wyatt Davis Michigan Abby Harter Virginia 13 Ethan Dang — Kathryn Ackerman Michigan 14 Rick Mihm Stanford Chase Travis Virginia Tech 15 Bence Szabados Michigan Maxine Parker Georgia 16 Preston Forst — Gabi Albiero Louisville 17 Matt King Indiana Paige Hetrick Louisville 18 Luke Miller NC State Tristen Ulett Louisville 19 Luke Maurer — Janelle Rudolph — 20 Dare Rose Cal Emma Atkinson Virginia Tech

Below you will find all the articles we have published to date about verbal commitments from the high school class of 2020. As always, you can sort by club team, college, conference, home state, school, LSC, etc. (NOTE: If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected]. Do not leave it in the comments below.)

High School Class of 2020 Verbal Commitments