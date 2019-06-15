It’s 2021 Day! Here’s a Look at the 2020 Verbals We’ve Already Written About

June 15, 2019. According to the new NCAA rules, today is the day that high school sophomores, most of whom have finished the school year and are considered rising juniors, can begin talking to college coaches. (Click here for more information about class of 2021 recruiting.) That is a year and two weeks earlier than what was allowed for the high school class of 2019, now graduating and preparing to head off to their first year of collegiate swimming and diving.
Under the old rules, coaches and athletes couldn’t have conversations until July 1st. But now, two weeks short of that date, we’ve already written 259 articles about rising seniors who have verbally committed to swim/dive in college. (We’re adding articles every day, so keep refreshing this page to get the latest articles!)
Among the 259 verbal commitments about which we have already reported are 15 of the top-20 boys and 17 of the top-20 girls:
|Rank
|Top 20 Boys from 2020
|Verbal Commitment
|Top 20 Girls from 2020
|Verbal Commitment
|1
|Carson Foster
|Texas
|Regan Smith
|—
|2
|Gianluca Urlando
|Georgia
|Alex Walsh
|Virginia
|3
|Destin Lasco
|Cal
|Olivia Bray
|Texas
|4
|Adam Chaney
|—
|Isabelle Stadden
|Cal
|5
|Jake Magahey
|Georgia
|Phoebe Bacon
|Wisconsin
|6
|Matt Brownstead
|Virginia
|Lillie Nordmann
|—
|7
|Forrest Frazier
|Cal
|Emma Sticklen
|Texas
|8
|Jake Mitchell
|Michigan
|Abby Arens
|NC State
|9
|Coby Carrozza
|Texas
|Anna Keating
|Virginia
|10
|Ethan Heasley
|Texas
|Kaitlyn Dobler
|USC
|11
|Ethan Hu
|—
|Emma Wyant
|Virginia
|12
|Wyatt Davis
|Michigan
|Abby Harter
|Virginia
|13
|Ethan Dang
|—
|Kathryn Ackerman
|Michigan
|14
|Rick Mihm
|Stanford
|Chase Travis
|Virginia Tech
|15
|Bence Szabados
|Michigan
|Maxine Parker
|Georgia
|16
|Preston Forst
|—
|Gabi Albiero
|Louisville
|17
|Matt King
|Indiana
|Paige Hetrick
|Louisville
|18
|Luke Miller
|NC State
|Tristen Ulett
|Louisville
|19
|Luke Maurer
|—
|Janelle Rudolph
|—
|20
|Dare Rose
|Cal
|Emma Atkinson
|Virginia Tech
Below you will find all the articles we have published to date about verbal commitments from the high school class of 2020. As always, you can sort by club team, college, conference, home state, school, LSC, etc.
