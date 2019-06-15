Andrew Clocks Another Sub-25 50 Back At Mare Nostrum – Barcelona Prelims

2019 MARE NOSTRUM – BARCELONA
June 15-16, 2019
Canet-en-Roussillon
American Michael Andrew continued his impressive run of backstroke swims at the opening session of the Mare Nostrum stop in Barcelona, qualifying first in the 50 in a time of 24.83. That marks his 11th swim sub-25 in 2019, and he’ll be looking to complete the event sweep at finals after winning the event in Monaco and Canet.
Brazilian Guilherme Guido qualified second in 25.28.
Andrew also qualified through to the final of the 50 fly, clocking 23.98 for fifth. Leading the way was Alberto Lozano Mateos of Spain, who was two-tenths off his best time in 23.73. He was followed by Italian Santo Condorelli (23.86), Greece’s Kristian Gkolomeev (23.90), and Poland’s Konrad Czerniak (23.97).
Alex Walsh of the U.S. Junior Team was only two-tenths off her lifetime best in taking the top seed in the women’s 100 back, putting up a time of 1:00.48. Her best time is 1:00.23 from the 2018 Junior Pan Pacs, and she has been as fast as 1:00.32 this year at the Knoxville Pro Series in January.
Her teammate Phoebe Bacon is seeded second after a 1:01.09 in the heats, while Taylor Ruck (1:01.37) and Isabel Ivey (1:01.48) notably sit fourth and fifth.
OTHER EVENTS
- Yuliya Efimova cruised through the prelims of both the women’s 50 and 200 breaststroke events, qualifying first in the former in a time of 31.04 and fourth in the latter in 2:27.85. Jessica Vall leads the 200 with a morning swim of 2:26.79.
- After a close head-to-head battle in Canet, Great Britain’s Adam Peaty and James Wilby have set up another intriguing final tonight in the men’s 100 breaststroke, qualifying 1-2 in times of 59.86 and 59.92 respectively.
- Hugo Gonzalez (1:59.90) topped the men’s 200 back lineup over American Carson Foster (2:00.05), and the two also advanced through in the 200 IM. Tomoe Hvas of Norway leads that field in 2:00.60, followed by Britain’s Duncan Scott (2:00.92) and then Foster (2:01.43) and Gonzalez (2:01.61).
- Holly Hibbott leads a group of six women who were sub-2:00 in the 200 free prelims in a time of 1:59.38.
- Aleksandr Krasnykh (3:50.59), Daniel Jervis (3:50.79) and Henrik Christiansen (3:50.82) took the top three seeds in the men’s 400 free, with Hungarian Kristof Milak (3:51.11) lurking in fourth.
- Alessandro Miressi cruised to the top seed in the men’s 100 free in 49.22.
- Katinka Hosszu leads the women’s 100 fly field by close to a second in 58.05, with 2016 Olympic silver medalist Penny Oleksiak sitting fifth in 59.30.
- Pernille Blume (24.76) and Maria Kameneva (24.82) were the only two swimmers to crack 25 in the women’s 50 free.
- David Thomasberger was the only man to dip below the 2:00 threshold in the men’s 200 fly.
Quick notes: Michael Andrew — well, I guess the naysayers are finally beginning to accept him for what he is – a great TEAM USA Olympic prospect! Katinka Hosszu — the Iron Lady of swimming — she’s GOT to be in any Hall of Fame for her longevity and style. . . Efimova — After the Russian Federation’s humiliation in Rio and L. King crushing her, I wonder how long she’ll continue. . . James Wilby — WoW what a superb swim against Peaty in Canet!!!! Santo Condorelli – well, I’m not big any ‘passport shoppers’ – he swam for Canada, USA, and now Italy, right? – I hope he’s found a good place; he can definitely be a help… Read more »
At this point I’d be surprised if he didnt break 25