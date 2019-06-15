Andrew Clocks Another Sub-25 50 Back At Mare Nostrum – Barcelona Prelims

2019 MARE NOSTRUM – BARCELONA

American Michael Andrew continued his impressive run of backstroke swims at the opening session of the Mare Nostrum stop in Barcelona, qualifying first in the 50 in a time of 24.83. That marks his 11th swim sub-25 in 2019, and he’ll be looking to complete the event sweep at finals after winning the event in Monaco and Canet.

Brazilian Guilherme Guido qualified second in 25.28.

Andrew also qualified through to the final of the 50 fly, clocking 23.98 for fifth. Leading the way was Alberto Lozano Mateos of Spain, who was two-tenths off his best time in 23.73. He was followed by Italian Santo Condorelli (23.86), Greece’s Kristian Gkolomeev (23.90), and Poland’s Konrad Czerniak (23.97).

Alex Walsh of the U.S. Junior Team was only two-tenths off her lifetime best in taking the top seed in the women’s 100 back, putting up a time of 1:00.48. Her best time is 1:00.23 from the 2018 Junior Pan Pacs, and she has been as fast as 1:00.32 this year at the Knoxville Pro Series in January.

Her teammate Phoebe Bacon is seeded second after a 1:01.09 in the heats, while Taylor Ruck (1:01.37) and Isabel Ivey (1:01.48) notably sit fourth and fifth.

OTHER EVENTS