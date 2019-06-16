2019 Pro Swim Series- Clovis: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2019 CLOVIS PRO SWIM SERIES

In the final stop of the Pro Swim Swim Series for the season, Sydney Pickrem and Isabelle Stadden will aim for another victory under their belts in the 200 IM and 200 back, respectively.

Also, Brandon Fischer has yet another opportunity to swim an age-defying breaststroke race and continue his personal best streak. Fischer is the second seed behind Pavel Romanov.

Then, Luca Urlando will contest in the 200 IM, where his personal best of 2:00.34 could be taken down tonight and shake up the rankings again.

Women’s 1500 Free- Timed Finals

Pro Swim Series record: Katie Ledecky, 2018- 15:20.48

2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 16:49.19

Top 3:

In a slim field of 6 for the first swim of the evening, 18-year-old Erica Sullivan did not let that stop her from stealing the show. In a victory by over a minute, Sullivan smashed her lifetime best of 16:02.88 with a 15:55.25. Sullivan has now entered the top 5 times in the world this year, behind Delfina Pignatiello‘s 15:51 from earlier today.

Sullivan is also the second-fastest American time this year, just 10 seconds behind Katie Ledecky (15:45.59).

In a tight race for second, Canadian Mackenzie Padington held off Mexico’s Ayumi Macias by 0.18s with a 16:56.58.

Men’s 1500 Free- Timed Finals

Pro Swim Series record: Jordan Wilimovsky, 2016- 14:53.12

2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 15:44.89

Top 3:

After pacing off each other throughout the 15-minute race, Akaram Mahmoud pulled away from Chris Wieser in the remaining 100 of the race to take the win. Mahmoud won with a 15:26.12, taking down his season best of 15:31.28 from Des Moines. Chris Wieser took second in a 15:29.67, smashing his own season best from Mel Zajac of 15:55.25. Wieser’s time has just entered the top 10 American times this year.

Rounding out the top three was teenager Sawyer Grimes with a 15:38.28, dominating his lifetime best of 15:46.48 by 8 seconds.

Women’s 200 IM- Finals

Pro Swim Series record: Katinka Hosszu, 2015- 2:08.66

2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 2:17.39

Top 3:

Picking up her fourth victory of the weekend was Sydney Pickrem, winning her signature event with a 2:11.78. Pickrem was faster this morning with her prelims leading-time of 2:10.94. Taking her second runner-up IM performance of the meet was Emily Overholt, swimming a 2:13.45

Mexico’s Monika Gonzalez-Hermosillo took third in the race with a 2:14.54.

Men’s 200 IM- Finals

Pro Swim Series record: Michael Phelps, 2012- 1:56.32

2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 2:04.09

Top 3:

Dropping 5 seconds from this morning, Luca Urlando popped another lifetime best with a 2:00.12. Urlando is now the 3rd-fastest American this year, just 0.01s ahead of Carson Foster. Urlando also took over the top of the world junior rankings as well. Urlando’s time also moved to #9 in the all-time rankings for the 17-18 age group.

Taking second in the event was fellow teenager Jarod Arroyo, touching in at 2:03.29. Arroyo himself is just outside the top 10 world junior times this year. Erick Gordillo rounded out the top three with a 2:05.22, dropping a second and a half from this morning.

Women’s 200 Back- Finals

Pro Swim Series record: Taylor Ruck, 2018- 2:06.36

2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 2:14.69

Top 3:

Picking up her second backstroke victory of the meet was 16-year-old Isabelle Stadden, touching in at 2:08.67. Stadden was just four-tenths off her lifetime best of 2:08.24 and remains the 4th-fastest American and 14th-fastest world time this year.

Coming off her 200 IM win, Sydney Pickrem touched in second with a 2:13.17, dropping 4 seconds from this morning. Rounding out the top 3 was Taylor McCoy, swimming a new lifetime best of 2:14.46 by a second.

Men’s 200 Back- Finals

Pro Swim Series record: Xu Jiayu, 2017- 1:55.04

2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 2:02.99

Top 3:

The prelims top 3 remained in tact with Canadian Trials champ Markus Thormeyer remaining under 2 minutes with a 1:59.24. Mexican-native Andy Song finished in second with a 2:02.73 while Harrison Lierz took third with a 2:02.95.

Women’s 50 Breast- Finals

Pro Swim Series record: Lilly King, 2018- 29.62

Top 3:

Men’s 50 Breast- Finals

Pro Swim Series record: Felipe Lima, 2019- 26.97

Top 3:

Women’s 100 Free- Finals

Pro Swim Series record: Sarah Sjostrom, 2016- 53.12

2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 56.29

Top 3:

Men’s 100 Free- Finals

Pro Swim Series record: Nathan Adrian, 2016- 48.00

2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 50.49

Top 3: