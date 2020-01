2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

Day 2 Finals of the 2020 Pro Swim Series Knoxville features finals of the 200 free, 100 breast, 100 fly, and 400 IM. Tonight’s events include several National Team members, such as World and Olympic Medalists Regan Smith, Zach Apple, Simone Manuel, Allison Schmitt, Penny Oleksiak, Kelsi Dahlia, Ryan Held, and more.

You can watch the fastest heats of last night’s events below, courtesy of USA Swimming’s YouTube channel. We’ll continue to share videos from A finals throughout the meet.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE

PSS Record: 1:54.43, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2016

Trials Cut: 2:01.69

Top 3 Finishers:

MEN’S 200 FREE

PSS Record: 1:44.82, Sun Yang (CHN), 2016

Trials Cut: 1:50.79

Top 3 Finishers:

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST

PSS Record: 1:05.57, Rebecca Soni (USA), 2011

Trials Cut: 1:10.99

Top 3 Finishers:

MEN’S 100 BREAST

PSS Record: 58.86, Adam Peaty (GBR), 2017

Trials Cut: 1:03.29

Top 3 Finishers:

WOMEN’S 100 FLY

PSS Record: 56.38, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2016

Trials Cut: 1:00.69

Top 3 Finishers:

MEN’S 100 FLY

PSS Record: 51.00, Jack Conger (USA), 51.00

(USA), 51.00 Trials Cut: 54.19

Top 3 Finishers:

WOMEN’S 400 IM

PSS Record: 4:31.07, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2015

Trials Cut: 4:51.79

Top 3 Finishers:

MEN’S 400 IM

PSS Record: 4:08.92, Chase Kalisz (USA), 2018

Trials Cut: 4:25.99

Top 3 Finishers: