Martinenghi Edges Out Scozzoli, Shanahan Wins Again At Geneva Challenge Day 2

2020 GENEVA INTERNATIONAL CHALLENGE MEET (CHALLENGE INTERNATIONAL DE GENÉVE)

Day 2 of the Geneva International Challenge brought additional quick swims, as Swiss swimmer Antonio Djakovic produced a new meet record for 18&U in the 400m free.

The reigning European Junior champion in the event fired off a time of 3:52.17 to take the title by over 6 seconds, easily surpassing the previous meet record for age groupers of 3:55.57 set by Denis Loktev 2 years ago. Djakovic posted a winning effort of 3:47.89 to top the aforementioned European Juniors podium last year, setting a new national record in the process.

Taking the men’s open 400m free gold here in Geneva was Irish junior record holder Daniel Wiffen, following up his 1500m free silver from lastnight. This evening the mand put up a time of 4:02.34 to clinch the title and notch another tally in IRelands gold column.

Last night’s standout Katie Shanahan crushed a new meet record for the younger set in the 400m IM, stopping the clock in a time of 4:53.45 in the morning heats. The 15-year-old from City of Glasgow swim team hacked 4 seconds off of that result in the final this evening, hitting the wall in 4:49.41 to add another gold medal around her neck.

The 400m IM represented just one event in which Shanahan took gold at the 2019 European Youth Olympic Festival. There in Baku, she not only logged a 4IM winning time of 4:43.92, but she also snagged times of 2:14.10 and 2:11.20 to stand atop the podium in the 200m IM and 200m back, respectively.

A battle took place in the men’s 50m breast tonight, as Italy’s newly-minted short course national record holder Nicolo Martinenghi edged out countryman Fabio Scozzoli. Martinenghi scored 27.17 to get to the wall first and also crush Scozzoli’s previous meet record of 27.45.

Scozzoli was good enough for silver, finishing in 27.38 while Eoin Corby of Ireland landed on the podium again, with 28.33 as his bronze-worthy time.

Additional Notes: