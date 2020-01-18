2020 PSS Knoxville: #7 Sanchez Scratches 100 Back; Sumrall Scratches 200 Breast

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

The 2020 Pro Swim Series Knoxville continues tonight with day 3 finals. Swimmers are set to compete in the 200 fly, 50 free, 100 back, 200 breast, and 400 free. Read on to see the scratches from the top 24 in each event ahead of tonight’s finals.

Emma Weyant, who took 23rd in prelims of the 200 fly, has opted to focus on the 400 free and 200 breast. Weyant is the top seed in the 400, and is slated to compete in the C final of the 200 breast. Notably, though the 200 breast comes before the 400 free, Weyant will get to swim the 400 free final fresh since the C and D finals swim after the completion of all A and B heats. Fellow junior standout Wyatt Davis (#21) has scratched out of the 200 fly C final on the men’s side.

7th-seed Kayla Sanchez has scratched the 100 back final. The Canadian junior isn’t in any other events tonight. #19 Simone Manuel has scratched the C final, though Manuel is the 50 free top seed. All-American Matt Josa (#24) has opted out of the 50 free, but will swim in the 100 back B final.

Worlds medalist Micah Sumrall has scratched the 200 breast B final after qualifying 10th. That was the last event on her schedule for this meet.

Alexander Norgaard, the 800 free champion, scratched the 400 free B final after finishing 9th in prelims.

SATURDAY FINALS SCRATCHES: