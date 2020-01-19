Erica Sullivan Breaks Down Going from the Chaser to Being the Chased (Video)

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE
- Thursday, January 16 – Sunday, January 19, 2020
- Knoxville, TN – Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center – University of Tennessee
- Long course meters (LCM) format
- Thursday distance session: 4 PM (U.S. Eastern Time)
- Fri-Sun.: 9:30 AM Prelims / 6:30 PM Finals
- Meet site
- Live Stream
- Psych Sheets
- Live results
Reported by Nick Pecoraro.
WOMEN’S 400 FREE
- PSS Record: Katie Ledecky, 2018, 3:57.94
- Trials Cut: 4:16.89
Top 3
- GOLD: Erica Sullivan (SAND)- 4:06.36
- SILVER: Allison Schmitt (SUN)- 4:09.98
- BRONZE: Emma Weyant (SYS)- 4:10.65
19-year-old Erica Sullivan blasted away from 2012 Olympic runner-up Allison Schmitt in the final 50 to win the 400 free in a new lifetime best of 4:06.36. Sullivan is now No. 3 in the world this year and the 2nd-fastest American behind Katie Ledecky. Sullivan is also the 12th-fastest US performer in history.
Schmitt’s sub-4:10 time of 4:09.98 is now No. 13 in the world. Third-place finisher Sarasota YMCA Shark Emma Weyant clocked in at 4:10.65, just three-tenths off her World No. 17 season best of 4:10.33.
Badger Aquatics’ Kaersten Meitz won the B-final in a 4:09.32, which puts her at No. 9 in the world this year. The time would have also placed second in the A-final.
Leave a Reply