Erica Sullivan Breaks Down Going from the Chaser to Being the Chased (Video)

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

WOMEN’S 400 FREE

PSS Record: Katie Ledecky, 2018, 3:57.94

Trials Cut: 4:16.89

Top 3

19-year-old Erica Sullivan blasted away from 2012 Olympic runner-up Allison Schmitt in the final 50 to win the 400 free in a new lifetime best of 4:06.36. Sullivan is now No. 3 in the world this year and the 2nd-fastest American behind Katie Ledecky. Sullivan is also the 12th-fastest US performer in history.

Schmitt’s sub-4:10 time of 4:09.98 is now No. 13 in the world. Third-place finisher Sarasota YMCA Shark Emma Weyant clocked in at 4:10.65, just three-tenths off her World No. 17 season best of 4:10.33.

Badger Aquatics’ Kaersten Meitz won the B-final in a 4:09.32, which puts her at No. 9 in the world this year. The time would have also placed second in the A-final.